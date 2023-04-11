MercuryGate Positioned as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

MercuryGate Recognized as a Top Challenger for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management software specialist, has been positioned in the Challengers Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the recently released Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems report.

MercuryGate credits its position to remaining singularly focused on solving for the ever-changing transportation and logistics challenges of shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers since its founding more than two decades ago.

“ Proof of our dedication to transportation is our two million plus deployments, processing more than $100 billion in freight under management through the MercuryGate platform,” said MercuryGate President and CEO Joe Juliano. “ Transportation and logistics are all that we do, and we actively work to identify trends and share insights that help our customers get the most out of their partnership with MercuryGate. Our take-away from the report is our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision reinforce our unrivaled commitment to customer needs, experience and success.”

MercuryGate’s commitment to customer success is further highlighted in Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviews provided by current customers on their usage and implementation experiences with MercuryGate’s Transportation Management System (TMS) platform.

According to Jeffrey Varon, Chief Strategy Officer, “ Our customers’ willingness to recommend MercuryGate as their TMS platform of choice can be attributed to our continued investment in ensuring that our focus on customer satisfaction, above all else, is a philosophy shared across our organization.”

“ Great product, seamless implementation underpinned by world-class project management.” Head of Supply Chain, transportation industry.

“ MercuryGate has a very flexible system that allows us to manage our business however it evolves.” Senior Manager, healthcare and biotech industry.

“ MercuryGate helped us improve our business and effectiveness.” SVP Transportation, consumer goods industry.

In addition to recognition as a Challenger in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for TMS report, MercuryGate was also recognized in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Transportation Management Systems report.

“ As the industry has experienced extraordinary challenges throughout the past few years, we have made significant investments and partnered with customers to help manage their transportation and logistics needs – a critical component for success with today’s globally connected supply chain,” said Juliano. “ A steadfast focus on the many trends and operational issues that customers face every day, including those on the near horizon, are required and that’s why MercuryGate is the industry’s go-to TMS partner,” added Juliano. “ We are committed to collaborating with our customers, understanding their goals and helping them execute on their objectives to stay competitive and profitable.”

MercuryGate’s first-to-final mile Smart Transportation software suite provides core and extended capabilities that complement the company’s TMS. Capabilities such as vehicle routing and scheduling, last mile delivery management and drone delivery support, enable the efficient and cost-effective movement of goods across all transportation modes.

MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation solutions approach, features and functionality also deliver extended capabilities such as real-time shipment visibility, ocean freight procurement, product sourcing and compliance as well as data analytics intelligence and optimization to help reduce costs, simplify transportation management, prevent risk, maximize resource productivity and address sustainability mandates. The company also offers one of the most robust digital freight partner networks, providing customers a choice of freight capacity options.

Additional Resources:

Download a copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems report for a limited time.

report for a limited time. Learn more about how MercuryGate software solutions simplify transportation management.

Read our TMS Buyers’ Guide to learn more about the must-have capabilities of a TMS.

Watch our fireside chat with Kenco Logistics as they discuss how MercuryGate helps them tame supply chain disruption.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 28 March 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Transportation Management Systems, Peer Contributors, 6 September 2022.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

Contacts

PR@mercurygate.com