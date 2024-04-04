MercuryGate Named as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

Report Recognizes MercuryGate’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision





CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management solutions provider, has been recognized in the Challengers Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the recently released Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems report. 2024 marks the 14th consecutive time that MercuryGate has been recognized for its TMS solutions.

Despite the headwinds experienced by many in the transportation industry, MercuryGate marked 2023 with industry-setting records in bookings, customer retention, international growth, and expansion of new, end-to-end transportation features and functionalities.

“ Once again our customers have made it clear to the industry – they select and stay with a TMS provider that prioritizes customer success, drives more value in technology investments, and delivers an integrated portfolio of first to final mile solutions that enhance all modes of transportation,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “ Further, our substantial research & development program is 100% dedicated to end-to-end transportation solutions that meet the needs and address the daily challenges of shippers, 3PLs, brokers, forwarders, and carriers.”

MercuryGate’s commitment to generating more value and success for their customers is further highlighted in Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviews. The reviews are provided by current customers on their usage and implementation experiences with MercuryGate’s Transportation Management System (TMS) platform. These include:

“ Overall, the TMS provides a robust platform to plan and execute a variety of shipment modes. The self-guiding and configurable workflow allows teams to onboard new members quickly and get them productive fast. Document uploads, document generation and tracking of billing requirements and rate management results in an effective billing cycle. Continued investment in the product while listening closely to customer feedback promises continued value adds.” – VP, Systems Integration in the transportation industry

“ As an early mover in developing and delivering advanced technology to our customers, MercuryGate will continue to build upon our position to innovate and extend our tomorrow-level transportation capabilities in 2024 and beyond,” said Juliano. “ Areas of focus range from machine learning and data analytics that deliver even more actionable intelligence to sustainability features and functions that further reduce empty miles and carbon footprint.”

In 2023, MercuryGate delivered:

Smart Transportation: Providing an intelligence-based suite that covers and optimizes every phase of a shipment’s lifecycle. The Smart Transportation Suite includes MercuryGate’s flagship TMS, global sourcing & compliance, shipment, order visibility, ocean visibility and tracking, last mile, multimodal optimization, and claims management. End result – creating an agile and modern end-to-end transportation execution platform.

Customer Success: Driving customer utilization, adoption, and success for enabling customers to realize total value from technology investments.

Capabilities Before the First Mile: Adding local, national, and international sourcing compliance capabilities encompassing products, factories, order plans, and items.

End-to-End Optimization Starting at the First Mile: Increasing transportation planning capabilities including optimization, visibility, predictive analytics, fleet management, and freight claim payments.

Final Mile: From Cars & Trucks to Driverless Vehicles & Drones: Enhancing parcel/less than truckload, real-time street level scheduling, routing, exception and corrections and maximizing asset and driver efficiency and accuracy with updated ETAs transparent to the end user.

Operationalized Data: Leveraged 400-plus terabytes of transportation data helping standardize and make data consistent and usable for customers. Embedded deeper functionality around ocean and air, ultimately enabling autonomous decision-making.

“ In 2024 our strategy will continue to directly map to our customers’ needs,” said Jeffrey Varon, Chief Strategy Officer. “ We believe it is our key differentiator and enabler that ensures our customers choose MercuryGate as their TMS platform of choice for their domestic and international transportation needs.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, 27 March 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Transportation Management Systems, Peer Contributors, February 2023.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation™ suite provides powerful transportation and logistics management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers, and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity, and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Smart Transportation makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable, and transformative for customers. Learn more about MercuryGate at www.mercurygate.com.

