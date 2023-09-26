MercuryGate Delivers First to Final Mile Transportation Management Solutions Leveraging Amazon Web Services as Preferred Cloud Provider

Seamless Migration to AWS Addresses MercuryGate’s Continued Growth and Innovation Objectives





CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest global transportation and logistics management software provider, today announced that it has completed the migration of its software solutions to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, allowing the company to focus on providing customers with next-generation transportation and logistics solutions at scale.

With more than two million deployments and managing over $85 billion in freight under management (FUM), MercuryGate needed a reliable cloud provider that could manage the growing volume of data generated by its customers, some of the largest enterprises in the world, including shippers, 3PLs, brokers, forwarders, and carriers.

According to Joe Juliano, CEO and President of MercuryGate International, “ The decision to move our cloud capabilities to AWS was driven by our desire to provide the market with the best possible transportation and logistics management platform in the industry. Amazon Web Services optimized scalability to facilitate MercuryGate’s continued growth and innovation and allows us to leverage next-generation technologies better.”

MercuryGate CTO, Beth Hendriks, stated that the company was looking for a solution that would allow MercuryGate to focus more on its customers and less on managing its former private cloud and associated performance challenges. AWS’ cloud allows the company to optimize cost and performance through dynamic scaling.

“ We were putting too much time, energy, and investment into our previous private cloud, limiting our ability to innovate operations. Additionally, it didn’t support our core mission of providing great value for our customers.” Hendriks added, “ AWS is a leader in public cloud, a truly collaborative partner, and offers a wide range of capabilities. They took the time to understand our business, our industry, and our vision for MercuryGate, and they are teaming with us to test new technologies, such as generative AI, to accelerate our goal of providing next-generation transportation and logistics solutions.”

Ben Schreiner, AWS Head of Business Innovation and GTM, US Commercial Sales, stated, “ We’re thrilled MercuryGate, a leading global transportation and logistics management software provider, chose to collaborate with AWS as their preferred cloud provider. Customers continuously choose AWS to increase operational agility, rate of innovation, and resilience. We’re looking forward to the journey ahead with MercuryGate to accelerate their vision of providing the next-generation of transportation and logistics solutions.”

Hendriks also cited Amazon’s leadership in CO2 emissions reduction as an important factor in the selection process. “ Amazon’s Net Zero goals align with sustainability mandates required by many of our customers and MercuryGate’s Scope 3 initiatives.”

Additionally, the migration to AWS has enabled MercuryGate to make a substantial leap forward in ensuring that customer data is protected and secure against modern threats.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

