MercuryGate Customer Success Leader Jennifer Saunders Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest global transportation and logistics management software provider, today announced Customer Success Executive Vice President Jennifer Saunders is a 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award winner, selected by the editorial staff of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.





The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“ Being recognized with this award and representing women in leadership in the industry is a great honor,” said Saunders. “ There is no greater accomplishment than to in turn, encourage, mentor and sponsor women and men within MercuryGate and help a colleague reach their highest career aspiration – whatever the role.”

Saunders leads the Customer Success team to prioritize and build an environment for customers to satisfy their needs and goals. Customer Success was created to drive customer utilization, adoption and success. Working in concert with Customer Service, Customer Success is built upon a customer-first philosophy to listen and operate in a way that enables MercuryGate customers to realize total value from their technology investments.

“Jen’s recognition is well-deserved and earned,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “ She has taken an essential pillar of our company – driving the greatest value for our customers’ technology investments – to a whole new level. We are also proud that Jen is one of five women serving on our executive leadership team which includes our Chief Technology Officer, General Counsel, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Professional Services.”

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 400 nominations – the highest number for this recognition and all other awards.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

