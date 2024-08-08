Mercury Plastics Expands Capabilities With Electron Beam Accelerator

Company Now Among Few in North America with a 10 MeV Electron Beam

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercury Plastics, a leading provider of innovative thermoplastic solutions, has announced the $15M expansion of its facility in northeast Ohio to house a 10 MeV electron beam accelerator, making it one of only a few companies in North America with this technology.









Mercury Plastics has long been recognized as an industry leader in providing unique approaches to custom thermoplastic products used in the appliance, automotive, construction, electrical, faucet, liquid dispensing, marine, medical, off-shore oil exploration and plumbing markets. For 25 years, Mercury Plastics has employed electron beam technology to offer unique benefits to its customers’ products, including improvement of long-term physical characteristics, chemical resistance, stress cracking and kink resistance, abrasion and wear resistance, and increased temperature capability.

The commissioning of this equipment is the second of its kind for the company, which currently operates a 5 MeV accelerator. The 10 MeV unit employs proven accelerator technology, provides increased power, and delivers excellent dose uniformity. A nearly 21,000-square foot expansion to their current facility was required to house this equipment.

“Mercury Plastics has been on the leading edge of utilizing this type of niche technology in the manufacture of thermoplastic products for decades,” said Jay Burnett, President of Mercury Plastics. “Investment in a new electron beam accelerator demonstrates our commitment to supporting the long-term growth strategies of our current customers, and it also expands our capacity and ability to bring this unique technology to newer markets.”

A wide range of products benefit from electron beam processing, including tubing, wire and cable, molded components for electrical and electronic applications, heat shrink film and tubing, heat trace cable, gaskets and foam, rubber products and sheet film.

More information about electron beam processing can be found on the company’s website at www.mercury-plastics.com. Businesses interested in exploring application of the electron beam processing should contact Dave Tersigni at info@mercury-plastics.com.

About Mercury Plastics

Mercury Plastics LLC is located in Middlefield, Ohio – about 30 miles east of Cleveland. We have been in business since 1965 providing custom thermoplastic products to the appliance, automotive, construction, electrical, faucet, liquid dispensing, marine, medical, off-shore oil exploration and plumbing markets.

We have three manufacturing facilities in Middlefield where we extrude, injection overmold, cross-link, and perform fabrication operations. Our core competencies include custom profile extrusion, extrusion of tubing, injection overmolding, our patented Air-Core® blow molding technology, electron beam processing and fabrication, such as forming and assembly. We process a variety of materials including polyethylene, PEX, rigid and flexible PVC, nylon, ABS, polypropylene, thermoplastic elastomers, and polysulfone.

About Masco

Mercury Plastics is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

