Merchant Industry Proudly Announces a New Office Location in the Thriving Heart of South Florida

Merchant Industry, a provider of innovative credit card processing and payment solutions for businesses of all sizes, announced the opening of its new branch in Plantation, Florida, as part of its strategic expansion plan.





QUEENS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merchant Industry, a leading nationwide credit card processing service provider, is excited to announce the opening of its new branch in South Florida. After establishing a solid foundation and earning the trust of countless businesses with our pioneering services, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey with the Florida location.

“The recent expansion into Plantation, Florida, serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering exceptional services to our valued clients,” explains Leo Vartanov, the CEO of Merchant Industry. “With this strategically located new branch, minutes from all major highways in Southern Florida, we are poised to offer unparalleled accessibility to local business owners.”

“We possess a deep understanding of Florida’s dynamic and ever-evolving marketplace, and our primary objective is to foster and support this vibrant community,” states Chis Benabu, the COO of Merchant Industry. “By extending our unwavering support to local ventures, our goal is to fuel team growth and facilitate the expansion of ISO teams and sales representatives across the entire state.”

As Florida continues to welcome new residents, Merchant Industry remains at the forefront with remarkably effective Dual Pricing and Surcharge programs meticulously designed to meet the unique financial needs of the sunshine state. These programs are shaped to provide invaluable assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies, guiding them through the intricate financial landscape with speed, confidence, and ease.

About Merchant Industry

Merchant Industry, established in 2007, is a leading nationwide credit card processing service provider. We excel in delivering best-in-class products and exceptional customer service to ISOs and their merchants. Our expertise extends to credit card processing solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries, serving a diverse clientele of over 20,000 merchants and processing an impressive five billion dollars in transactions annually—Trust Merchant Industry to streamline your payment processing needs and discover the path to financial success. Visit merchantindustry.com to learn more about our commitment to simplifying payments and empowering businesses.

Contacts

Media



Craig Benabu



866-811-1005 ext. 136



craig@merchantindustry.net