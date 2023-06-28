Menzies Aviation Selects WNS to Transform their Finance Shared Services

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WNS #BPM–WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, to transform their global finance shared services organization.





WNS will enable Menzies Aviation to transform their financial activities by improving accuracy, efficiency, scalability, security, and process standardization, while reducing the cost of operations. The shared services model will leverage WNS’ travel and logistics expertise, robust portfolio of F&A solutions, and differentiated automation capabilities.

“WNS is extremely proud to announce this strategic relationship with Menzies Aviation. Our extensive experience in the travel industry uniquely enables us to combine the power of domain, talent and technology to manage complex aviation operations and improve competitive positioning for our clients. We are excited to begin this journey with Menzies in the Finance & Accounting space, and look forward to expanding our relationship in the coming years,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“We are looking forward to sharing the benefits from partnering with WNS to help transform our global finance and accounting shared services. We see efficiency and cost effectiveness in the finance function as an important element of providing value to our customers throughout the world,” said Alvaro Gomez-Reino, Group CFO, Menzies Aviation.

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 255 airports in 60-plus countries, serving more than 4 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo. Supported by a team of over 40,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries.

About WNS

WNS is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

