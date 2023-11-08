Mention Me Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP Store

Empowering leading ecommerce brands to grow sustainably by harnessing customer advocacy

LONDON & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mention Me announced today that its Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for online purchase on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.





“We are thrilled to bring the power of customer advocacy marketing to the SAP ecosystem,” said Mention Me’s CEO and Co-founder Andy Cockburn. “This is the next natural step in our partnership with SAP and the wider CX ecosystem, and means that even more global ecommerce brands can now leverage the power of customer advocacy to turn their customer base into an unbeatable growth engine. Our AI powered platform can help brands deliver best in class user experiences wherever they are in their buying journey and help drive retention, loyalty, and increased acquisition at a much-reduced CAC for their businesses.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results. Mention Me helps marketing and CX teams discover, nurture, and activate their biggest advocates by using unique advocacy data and insights which are then deployed across SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement helping to ensure that every customer touchpoint is optimised to drive further advocacy and growth for the business. This helps drive incremental growth for ecommerce businesses through further enhancing their personalisation capabilities to provide a true competitive advantage.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darrly Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization and Success at SAP. “We applaud Mention Me on achieving SAP endorsed status for its Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform. Partners like Mention Me are positioned to help us deliver a cloud first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

The Mention Me Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Emarsys, an SAP company:



Emarsys, an SAP company, is the omnichannel customer engagement platform that empowers marketers to build, launch, and scale personalized, cross-channel campaigns that drive business outcomes. We partner with more than 1,500 companies from global enterprises to fast-moving mid-market brands across industries.

For more information about Emarsys, please visit: www.emarsys.com.

About Mention Me



With a decade of experience in helping 500+ brands grow their businesses by over $2Billion by harnessing the power of their fans, we know customer advocacy is an essential growth driver.

Our platform takes the inherent trustworthiness and relevance of word-of-mouth marketing and empowers brands to harness it for the first time.

As well as acquiring high-quality new customers, we help brands uncover their best customers, increase their lifetime value, and then enrich their martech stack with unique first-party advocacy data and insights building an unbeatable growth engine. This drives superior economics and a cycle of sustainable, organic growth that leaves competitors in the dust.

