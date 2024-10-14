Mentimeter Confirmed as Official Q&A Tool at UNLEASH World 2024

The cloud-based engagement software will enable real-time audience interaction and inclusive dialogue across all conference sessions

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mentimeter, the engagement platform used by tens of millions of professionals and educators globally, has been announced as the official Q&A tool at UNLEASH World in Paris for 2024.





Mentimeter is enabling curiosity at the leading global HR Technology conference by creating a real-time open channel of communication between speakers and attendees. The Stockholm-based SaaS company will make a valuable contribution to the event’s theme of the intersection between people-power and technology — both through its presence as the official Q&A tool and through an exclusive keynote on how curiosity drives business growth, delivered by Mentimeter’s Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO) and 2023 SaaS Leader of the Year, Anna Gullstrand.

“We believe that great ideas come from leading with curiosity and creating meaningful connections with those around you,” said Johanna Fagerstedt, Mentimeter’s CMO. “By equipping UNLEASH World with our platform, we’re ensuring that every participant has the opportunity to contribute to crucial conversations about the present and future of work. This aligns perfectly with our mission of creating environments where curiosity and the open exchange of ideas thrive.”

Marc Coleman, CEO and Founder of UNLEASH, said: ‘We’re very excited to be partnering with Mentimeter at UNLEASH World on 16 and 17 October. UNLEASH World is the leading global HR technology conference and exhibition, with over 7,000 business and technology leaders from 111 countries converging in Paris to discuss and share ideas about the future of work. We’ll use Mentimeter to ensure every delegate can be part of this conversation in real-time including during our live Q&As with industry experts and global thought leaders. Partnering with Mentimeter is part of our commitment to provide all attendees with a world class conference experience.”

Mentimeter’s CPCO and speaker at UNLEASH World 2024, Anna Gullstrand, added, “I’m excited to share how curiosity serves as a fundamental driver of business growth and organizational excellence at Mentimeter — and how others can do the same. In an era where HR leaders are navigating unprecedented workplace transformation, facilitating genuine dialogue within teams and organizations has never been more crucial.”

About Mentimeter:

Mentimeter is a SaaS platform founded in 2012, dedicated to transforming group learning and communication into inclusive and engaging experiences. Headquartered in Stockholm, with rapidly expanding offices in Toronto and Sydney, our mission is to foster environments where every voice can be heard and valued. As of 2024, Mentimeter has 25M registered users in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Used by 97% of leading universities and 95% of the Fortune 500 companies, Mentimeter simplifies the process of gathering live feedback and encouraging active participation to help educators and business professionals achieve better outcomes and increased productivity in meetings, training sessions, and classrooms.

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is the leading global platform for human resources and breakthrough technologies that shape the future of work. Through its flagship events, UNLEASH World and UNLEASH America, and its range of digital content and resources, UNLEASH provides HR leaders with the insights, tools, and connections needed to drive organizational success. UNLEASH World 2024 will take place in Paris on October 16-17, bringing together top speakers and industry experts from across the globe, including Josh Bersin, Amy Webb, and Dr. Kirstin Ferguson.

