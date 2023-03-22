Mental Health Leader SonderMind to Provide More Personalized Care with Acquisition of Mindstrong Technology

Provider of high-quality mental health care adds capabilities to deliver more personalized care journeys and enhance clinicians’ experience

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mentalhealth–Today, leading mental health care provider SonderMind announced the acquisition of Mindstrong’s technology and transition of select technology team members, accelerating SonderMind’s efforts to revolutionize the industry by delivering personalized, objectively measurable, high-quality care.

“Technology has a critical role to play in improving mental health care delivery and outcomes, but not on its own,” said Mark Frank, CEO and co-founder of SonderMind. “The future of technology-enabled, personalized mental health care that we’re building at SonderMind is only possible because of thousands of SonderMind providers. With the addition of Mindstrong technology, we will be equipping clinicians with the clinical capabilities they need–such as tailored care pathways and enhanced measurement based care–using technology and data to strengthen their ability to deliver high-quality care that helps individuals get better, faster.”

Specifically, Mindstrong brings to SonderMind:

Technology custom built for mental health care, enabling SonderMind to deliver personalized care journeys, clinical notes templates, and enhanced measurement-based care to improve the clinician experience and help them deliver even better care, while making care delivery more convenient and consistent

Enhanced capabilities to help treat those with serious mental illness (SMI), including specialized care journeys and intelligent notes functions, improving SonderMind’s ability to treat those with SMI

A talented technology team experienced in building and enhancing its custom technology to leverage AI and data science, in support of clinicians in improving care outcomes

Acquiring Mindstrong’s technology is the latest in SonderMind’s recent history of adding capabilities to meet its mission of improving mental health access, utilization, and outcomes. In November 2022, SonderMind acquired neuroscience company Total Brain to bring science-backed assessments and user-guided digital support tools to improve individual mental wellness. To fuel its ability to assess and leverage client- and clinician-provided data to improve outcomes, SonderMind acquired predictive analytics company Qntfy in 2021. With each acquisition, SonderMind is building out its care continuum: from meeting individuals’ mental wellness needs, through providing care to those who choose to enter into a therapeutic relationship, to meeting those with SMI needs. Through these acquisitions and the continued growth of SonderMind’s core business of delivering high-quality talk therapy and psychiatric care, SonderMind plans to deliver the most comprehensive, outcomes-oriented, and validated mental health offering to individuals and organizations across the country.

Mindstrong was founded in 2014 and was dedicated to transforming mental health care through innovations in digital measurement, data science, and virtual care models. They focused their care on serving those with serious mental illness, providing health solutions and services that helped deliver preemptive care and improve outcomes. Simultaneous to the acquisition of Mindstrong’s technology and technology team by SonderMind, the rest of the company terminated its operations.

About SonderMind

SonderMind provides accessible, personalized mental health care that produces high-quality outcomes for individuals. SonderMind’s individualized approach to care starts with using innovative technology to help people not just find a therapist, but find the right, in-network therapist for them. From there, SonderMind’s clinicians are committed to delivering best-in-class care to all people by focusing on high-quality clinical outcomes. To enable our clinicians to thrive, SonderMind defines care expectations while providing tools such as clinical note-taking, secure telehealth capabilities, outcome measurement, messaging, and direct booking. Learn more at sondermind.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

