Menlo Security Partners with DSO National Laboratories to Add Advanced Browser Security Capabilities to Singapore’s National Security Arsenal

Memorandum of Understanding outlines joint efforts to expand the use of Menlo Security’s product portfolio, share threat intelligence, and collaborate on improving secure browsing technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Menlo Security, a leader in browser security, today announced a partnership with DSO National Laboratories, Singapore’s national defense research and development organization, to collaborate on secure web browsing capabilities to enhance national security. The partnership entails expanded use of Menlo Security’s products across additional networks within DSO, technical support and training to maximize the value and efficacy of the product portfolio, collaboration on product enhancements and new capabilities for secure web browsing, and protection from advanced web threats.





“Menlo has delivered the world’s premier Secure Enterprise Browser, turning any browser, on any device, anywhere, into a military-grade Secure Enterprise Browser,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, CEO, Menlo Security. “Our partnership with DSO enables us to leverage their world-class R&D and deep expertise in cyberwarfare to further enhance our solution to enhance defenses against the most advanced browser-borne threats.”

As part of the partnership, DSO has implemented Menlo’s Secure Enterprise Browser solution as well as Menlo HEAT Shield and Data Loss Prevention solutions. DSO will also have early access to products in Menlo Security’s product roadmap and will have the opportunity to share insights and feedback on new features, integrations, and enhancements.

“Working with Menlo Security these past years, we have seen firsthand their expertise in securing the web browser from sophisticated and evasive web-based threats. DSO has integrated Menlo Security solutions into our Secure Internet Surfing infrastructure across our enterprise networks,” said Cheong Chee Hoo, CEO, DSO National Laboratories. “Menlo Security offers a unique approach to prevent phishing, ransomware and malware attacks launched via web browsers including zero-day and zero-hour attacks. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with their team, share valuable insights, and work together to further strengthen browser security.”

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack web browsers. Menlo Security’s patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.

About DSO National Laboratories

DSO National Laboratories (DSO) is Singapore’s largest defence research and development organisation. For the past 5 decades, DSO has been undertaking indigenous development of advanced defence and weapon systems that provide the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) with the superior technological edge in the battlefield. While its primary focus is to support the SAF, DSO also extends its defence R&D capabilities to support homeland security.

With more than 1,600 defence engineers and scientists, DSO develops cutting edge technologies and solutions to enhance Singapore’s defence and national security capabilities. For more information, please visit www.dso.org.sg.

