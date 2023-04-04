Menlo Security co-founder and Chief Product Officer Poornima DeBolle is on the Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders List

Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

Menlo Security, a leading cloud security company, today announced that Poornima DeBolle, the company's co-founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO), has been recognized by Inc. in its sixth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.





The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Inc. I co-founded Menlo Security with Amir Ben-Efraim because we both believe cybersecurity solutions should prevent threats rather than just detect and remediate,” said Poornima DeBolle. “Today, with millions of users being protected from Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT) with the Menlo Isolation Platform, I am thrilled to see that our vision of revolutionizing the security architecture has become a reality. I would not be here without my Menlovians who share our mission and dream – I am thankful for everything they do to make Menlo successful.”

Inspired by women in her own family and role models in the industry, DeBolle learned early in her career that creativity and perseverance are key to solving problems. The gratification of solving a customer problem, and determination to get the job done well drives her to this day. DeBolle began her career in cybersecurity at Check Point Software. Following Check Point, DeBolle joined Altor Networks which was founded by Ben-Efraim. Altor Networks was acquired by Juniper where DeBolle managed the cloud security and security management products and interfaced with major service providers and enterprise customers. DeBolle and Ben-Efraim founded Menlo Security with the bold vision of changing the security paradigm to conclusively solve security problems rather than make them incrementally better.

At a time when detect and remediate solutions were no match for advanced malware, and adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) was progressing at a fast clip, DeBolle co-founded Menlo Security to focus on web and email security challenges so that in the new world where the majority of the workforce spent 75% of their time in a browser and 90%+ of threats were from web and email, employees could do their work because they are “secure by architecture”. Menlo Security believes that:

Prevention is the most important aspect of a security architecture. User experience and productivity should not be sacrificed for security. Reactive detection will not protect enterprises from evasive threats.

As a group of unrelenting cybersecurity experts, Menlo Security pioneered an entirely reimagined approach to security. One that’s built on Zero Trust principles and leverages isolation as a core architectural pillar. It’s the only way to truly eliminate malware, secure work, and protect productivity—the things that matter most to the businesses we work with and their end users.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2023) will be available online on April 4 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 11.

Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.

