Menlo Security Achieves Automotive Security Framework TISAX Certification

Successful completion of TISAX assessment brings industry-leading secure enterprise browser solution to the European automotive industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Menlo Security, the pioneer of browser security, announced today the company has achieved the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) label, a fundamental requirement for meeting the rigorous standards placed on information security within the automotive industry.





TISAX certification goes beyond traditional security certifications by incorporating a comprehensive risk-based approach that evaluates and verifies the entire vehicle system, including hardware, software and communication protocols. It also requires organizations to adhere to the standards established jointly by the German Association of the Automotive Industry and the European Network Exchange, as well as compliance with industry-wide standards and regulations to ensure a high benchmark for security considerations. TISAX certification is a requirement for any company looking to do business in the German automotive industry and signals to automotive customers in other regions as well a commitment to security.

“This achievement allows Menlo Security to extend our Secure Enterprise Browser solution to automotive companies in Germany,” said Zach Pugh, Principal Product Manager, Menlo Security. “Menlo is committed to upholding the standards that are important to our customers, and we are proud to add TISAX certification to our robust industry and vertical compliance achievements. Browsers are the primary way companies connect to the internet and conduct day-to-day operations. Unfortunately, attackers know this, and are targeting browsers as a main point of entry to steal corporate data and compromise systems. That’s where the Menlo Secure Enterprise Browser solution comes in. It transforms any browser into a secure enterprise browser, so users can work with confidence, knowing they are protected from browser-based phishing, malware, ransomware and other browser-borne attacks.”

Menlo Security has presence in the UK and Europe, working with leading channel partners and distributors including Westcon in the UK and Germany, as well as Boll in Austria and Switzerland, to meet the needs of automotive customers in the region.

To learn more about Menlo Security’s industry-leading browser security solutions, visit the team at the Cloud & Cyber Security Expo Frankfurt, May 22-23, 2024 at Stand K070, or visit www.menlosecurity.com.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack enterprise browsers. Menlo Security’s patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.

