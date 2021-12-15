Menlo Micro Wins 2021 Fierce Innovation Award

With Lifetimes 1000x Longer than a Mechanical Relay, Innovative Ideal Switch™ Technology Recognized for Network Test and Measurement

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), known for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch™ technology, today announced it has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Fierce Innovation Award – Telecom Edition in the Network Test and Measurement category. Winners were also announced in the 2021 Innovation Report published by Fierce Telecom. Download Now.

The vastly superior performance of Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology impacts dozens of applications and markets from test and measurement equipment to power management systems to 5G networks which will in turn enable the electrification of everything: the rapid transition to electric and autonomous vehicles, advanced avionics, IoT appliances, robotics and more. The Ideal Switch can survive more than three billion cycles without degrading performance. With lifetimes 1000x longer than traditional mechanical relays, the Ideal Switch can significantly reduce replacement costs and operating costs, while simultaneously improving performance.

“It’s truly an honor that our Ideal Switch technology has been recognized as a Fierce Innovation award winner for Network Test and Measurement,” said Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro. “The Ideal Switch is already impacting Test & Measurement markets due to its 1000x gains in switching speed, lifetime and linearity. Congratulations to the entire team at Menlo Micro. This award is the reflection of all the hard work throughout the year and has made 2021 a truly breakout year for the company. With the planned introduction of another 6 new products, we are well positioned for a major growth phase in 2022.”

This year Menlo Micro is shipping multiple products in high volume production into leading test & measurement, aerospace & defense, and 5G infrastructure companies. It has also garnered numerous recognitions and industry awards, including today’s Fierce Innovation Awards and earlier this week announced that it has won the coveted Start-Up to Watch Award from the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) and named to Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas.

“This year, we were deluged with a record number of submissions in this category, and our panel of judges selected the Ideal Switch for this award due to its groundbreaking switching technology. Congratulations to Menlo Micro,” said Kevin Gray, Vice President, Technology, Media & Telecom, Questex.

Fierce Innovation awards identify and showcase outstanding service and equipment developments unveiled during the past 12 months. The Fierce Innovation award nominees were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major wireless and telecom companies and industry analyst firms. The expert judges determined winners across 12 different categories including Network Test and Measurement. Submissions were evaluated and judged based on ease of use/ROI, effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Fierce Telecom

Fierce Telecom is the telecom industry’s daily monitor. Fierce Telecom’s independent team of experienced editors provides relevant and insightful information on the dynamic telecom market, covering topics ranging from fiber deployments, virtualization of telecom and cable networks, partnerships with big cloud providers, edge computing, business deals and competition. Fierce Telecom provides its readers — which include stakeholders from the entire telecom and cable industry such as service providers, equipment vendors, telecom customers and analysts — with thoughtful news and analysis on this competitive marketplace.

