Menlo Micro Releases to Production the 64 Gbps Fully Integrated Loopback Solution for High-Speed Data Connectivity

MM5620 System-In-Package Ready to Reduce Cost-of-Test for Demanding High-Speed Data Connectivity Applications

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElectrificationOfEverything—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for bringing to market the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switch® technology, released to production a new dual double-pole/triple-throw (2x DP3T) switch. The MM5620 switch provides the highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential data applications. It offers unprecedented levels of parallel testing on space-constrained final and probe tests for mobile phones, graphics, network processors, as well as microprocessors and high-speed memory products.





Based on Menlo Micro’s industry-leading 32 Gbps MM5600 double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch currently in production, the MM5620 2x DP3T switch offers next-generation, high-speed operation from DC to 20 GHz with unprecedented data rates and RF signal linearity, delivering up to 64 Gbps (64 GT/s) of high-quality data signal integrity. The MM5620 switch’s system-in-package (SiP) solution fully integrates the switch driver and charge pump, along with loopback capacitors, offering significant board footprint reduction for high-volume production test solutions.

“With our introduction of the MM5620 earlier this year, Menlo Micro is enabling a host of industry-leading high-speed data semiconductor designers and manufacturers,” remarked Chris Giovanniello, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Menlo Micro. “Thus far, product feedback from our customers points to superior data rate and PAM-4 signal integrity for PCIe 6 applications, while offering the versatility of double-density HSIO loopback test mode that will drastically increase integrated circuit test coverage and throughput.”

Integrated Loopback: The MM5620 provides a complete, end-to-end TX to RX differential loopback solution, including integrated decoupling capacitors, while also providing multiple high-speed connections back to the user test equipment.

Compact design: The MM5620’s small-footprint and low-profile 8.2 mm x 8.2 mm x 1.6mm LGA package provides a 90 percent reduction in size over conventional electromagnetic relay (EMR) solutions. This significant volume reduction enables more test sites and easier top and/or bottom routing.

1000x faster switching: The MM5620’s ultra-fast switching speed (< 30 µs operation time and < 10 µs release time) is 1000x faster than EMRs, enabling reduced test time and cost-of-test.

1000x more reliable: The MM5620 provides unmatched reliability and can operate with more than three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced downtime, maintenance, and cost and a 1000x longer lifetime compared to conventional EMRs.

Power efficient: The MM5620 operates at less than 9 mW, a significant reduction in power consumption compared to EMRs or other relays, making it the highest efficiency high-speed DP3T switching solutions available in the market.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

