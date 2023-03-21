Menlo Micro Releases to Production a New High Performance, Fully Integrated, Configurable RF Switching Solution

MM3100 Provides High RF Power, Linearity, Switching Speeds and Reliability for Wireless, Aerospace and Defense, and Test and Measurement Applications

Built on Menlo Micro’s market-proven, production-ready Ideal Switch technology, the MM3100 switch provides a superior replacement for electromechanical relays (EMRs) or solid-state switches in high-density switching applications. The MM3100 is capable of 25 watts (CW), 200 W (pulsed) from DC to 3 GHz, while delivering more than three billion switching cycles with fast switching times (below 10 µs). Each switch is normally open (NO) and individually controlled by a serial peripheral interface (SPI) bus, enabling multiple switch configurations such as dual SP3T or triple SP2T. An external +5 VDC logic supply and a high voltage +79 VDC bias source are required to operate the internal relay driver.

“Today’s wireless, defense and aerospace, and test and measurement applications require ever-higher levels of performance, reliability and linearity from RF switching components,” said Chris Giovanniello, co-founder, and Senior VP of Marketing at Menlo Micro. “Switches should be the strongest link in these demanding applications, and to address this need, we have added a new highly integrated six channel SPST switch to our portfolio that offers best-in-class linearity, insertion loss and reliability. Whether you are developing the next generation aerospace and defense systems, our new MM3100 SPST switch outperforms existing EMR (electromagnetic relay) and solid-state switching alternatives.”

The MM3100 SPST switch represents the culmination of several important industry firsts:

Extreme Reliability : MM3100 provides unmatched reliability when compared to conventional EMRs, with over three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced downtime , maintenance, and replacement cost.

: MM3100 provides unmatched reliability when compared to conventional EMRs, with over three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced , maintenance, and replacement cost. Compact Design: MM3100 ’s small-footprint and low-profile design features a custom-designed, integrated driver built into a miniature 6 mm x 6 mm BGA package, eliminating the need for external components, simplifying customer layouts, and reducing BOM cost.

’s small-footprint and low-profile design features a custom-designed, integrated driver built into a miniature 6 mm x 6 mm BGA package, eliminating the need for external components, simplifying customer layouts, and reducing BOM cost. Leading Linearity : MM3100’s linearity is 3 to 4 orders of magnitude better than solid-state and EMR switches, enabling significant reductions in RF power distortions for applications such as high-power tunable filter systems.

: MM3100’s linearity is 3 to 4 orders of magnitude better than solid-state and EMR switches, enabling significant reductions in RF power distortions for applications such as high-power tunable filter systems. Power efficiency: MM3100 operates at less than 5 mW, a significant reduction in power consumption compared to EMRs, making it the most energy efficient broadband SPST switch available.

Availability

For MM3100 samples, production orders and pricing information, please contact a Menlo Micro sales representative at sales@menlomicro.com.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT (Internet of Things), and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

