Menlo Micro Releases a Superior High Frequency Ideal Switch Signal Relay Solution for DC, Analog, and RF Applications

MM1205 System-In-Package Relay Targets High-Density Industrial, Telecommunications, Medical, Test and Measurement Applications

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElectrificationOfEverything—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for bringing to market the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switch® technology, released to production a new 6x SPST (Single Pole Single Throw) relay solution fully integrated with relay driver and charge pump. The MM1205 is a single component solution that combines the high isolation of a traditional low-signal mechanical relay and the reliability of a semiconductor relay. The MM1205 offers improved DC, analog, and RF performances by adopting the best design and manufacturing practices of the Menlo Micro signal relay product family.









Built on Menlo Micro’s market-proven Ideal Switch technology, the MM1205 relay provides superior performance and high reliability over leading suppliers of photo-coupler, MOSFET, Reed, and low-signal EMR (Electromechanical Relay) technologies. The MM1205 offers flexible and versatile configuration capabilities: 6x SPST, 2x SP3T, 3x SP2T, and 1x SP6T.

The MM1205 6x SPST relay represents the culmination of several important industry firsts:

Greater DC and Analog Performance

High DC contact rating of 1 amp for up to 38 volts per channel (2A total package)

Reliably stable contact resistance over cycles and temperature

Remarkable ultra-low off-state capacitance (45 fF, typical), off-state leakage current (250 fA, typical), and ultra-fast switching time (17 µs, typical)

Enhances high-density relay matrix signal distribution application performances, throughput, and efficiency

Superior RF Performance

Wide frequency response from DC to 3 GHz

Unmatched RF power handling up to 25 W (CW), 200 W (pulsed)

Expanded application versatility with higher frequency signal integrity and capacity

Industry-leading Reliability

Over three billion relay switching cycles

Reduces relay population replacement costs accumulated from usage rate and operating life over application life

Decreased application cost of ownership with lower downtime and maintenance costs

High Power Efficiency

Ultra-low DC power consumption (10 mW, typical)

Realizing energy-efficiency, eco-friendly mandates for large-scale, high-density, AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven automated applications

Compact Design

Small footprint (64 mm 2 ) and compact volume (128 mm 3 ) integrating six-channels of SPST

) and compact volume (128 mm ) integrating six-channels of SPST Enabling high-density, large-scale applications throughput and operating efficiency in achieving power consumption efficiency and cost savings

“Developers of medical, industrial, telecommunications, scientific, and test equipment applications are seeking innovative and elegant relay solutions that distribute DC, analog, and high frequency signals more efficiently, transparently, repeatable, eco-friendly, and reliably, while achieving lowest cost of ownership for large-scale high-density boards and energy-efficient designs,” said Chris Giovanniello, Co-founder and Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Menlo Micro. “The MM1205 relay is the culmination of Menlo Micro’s best signal relay designs and the preferred relay technology enabler for DC, analog, and high frequency applications.”

To learn more about Menlo Micro, its Ideal Switch technology and Ideal Fab, and the new MM1205 high frequency relay, visit menlomicro.com.

Availability

For MM1205 evaluation kits, ordering and pricing information, please contact a Menlo Micro sales representative at sales@menlomicro.com.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Micro is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT (Internet of Things), and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Mindy Anderson



Mindy.Anderson@menlomicro.com