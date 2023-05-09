<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Menlo Micro Addresses the Performance Needs of Design and Test and Measurement for 5G and Broadband Wireless RF Systems with the MM5140

di Business Wire

Best-in-Class SP4T Switch Now Extends to 8 GHz Operation with High RF (Radio Frequency) Performances and Reliability

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElectrificationOfEverythingMenlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for bringing to market the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switch® technology, today announces a product specifications update for the MM5140 DC-to-8 GHz SP4T switch. This product is positioned to address the globally evolving wireless standards in 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6 GHz RF network applications and emerging broadband wireless applications up to 8 GHz, which includes the ever-growing O-RAN frequency bands.


Built on Menlo Micro’s market-proven Ideal Switch technology, the MM5140 continues to offer +90dBm IP3 linearity, 25W CW RF power handling, ultra-low insertion loss, integrated charge pump with SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface) and GPIO (General Purpose Input Output) interface control, and 3 billion cycles reliability, all in a 5.2 mm x 4.2 mm LGA package.

“Global and emerging wireless network equipment and component designers are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to design for state-of-the-art performances while delivering economies at scale and cost,” said Chris Giovanniello, Co-founder, and Senior VP of Marketing at Menlo Micro. “The MM5140’s specifications enable designers to meet their product and testing performance needs with efficient design, while creating better OPEX and a rapid time-to-market.”

Reliability: The SP4T switch provides unmatched reliability and can operate with more than three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced downtime, maintenance and cost and a significantly longer lifetime when compared to conventional electro-mechanical relays (EMRs).

Compact design: The MM5140’s small-footprint/low-profile design features a custom-designed, built-in high-voltage charge pump/driver circuit integrated into a miniature 5.2 mm x 4.2 mm LGA package, eliminating the need for external components, simplifying customer layouts, and reducing BOM cost.

Power efficiency: The SP4T switch operates at less than 15 mW, reducing power consumption when compared to EMRs, making them the most energy efficient broadband SP4T switches available.

Leading IP3 linearity: The MM5140 features best-in-class IP3 linearity of +90 dBm, enabling significant reductions in distortion, which is critical for applications such as beam-steering antennas used in 5G network infrastructure. IP3 is a figure of merit in determining how much distortion a switch will introduce into a system, impacting the quality of transmitted or received signals.

Availability

For evaluation kits, ordering and pricing information, please contact a Menlo Micro sales representative at sales@menlomicro.com.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT (Internet of Things), and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Mindy Anderson

Mindy.Anderson@menlomicro.com

