Mendaera Acquires Avail Medsystems’ Telepresence Technology

With the addition of Avail’s commercially available technology, Mendaera will accelerate its vision to utilize robotics and AI to unlock new care delivery models.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mendaera Inc., a Silicon Valley-based healthcare technology company developing a platform that combines robotics, real-time imaging, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and connectivity, today announced that it has acquired the telepresence technology of Avail Medsystems, Inc. (“Avail”). Mendaera will utilize its expanded portfolio to increase patient access to high-quality intervention, streamlining patient care within healthcare systems burdened by workforce shortages and burnout.





Mendaera’s robotic platform aims to improve precision and consistency for a broad range of image-guided, needle-based interventions, and expand the capabilities of healthcare providers. Avail’s telepresence technology enables healthcare professionals to virtually connect during procedures to collaborate and share clinical expertise. This combined suite of technologies aims to dramatically improve access to consistent intervention and clinical expertise across the healthcare system.

“ We are incredibly excited to add Avail’s telepresence technology to our portfolio. The acquisition will allow us to work more closely with the clinical community and accelerate the development and adoption of our platform,” said Josh DeFonzo, co-founder and CEO of Mendaera. “ More importantly, the combination of robotics and telepresence technology will amplify what healthcare providers are able to do for their patients, ultimately improving care by unlocking new care delivery models.”

“ We believe that healthcare systems need solutions that will drive far greater efficiency and equity in the US and abroad,” said Peter Hebert, Mendaera Director, and co-founder and Managing Partner at Lux Capital. “ This acquisition uniquely positions Mendaera to deliver scalable and transformative technology that will create a better future for patients and providers alike.”

About Mendaera

Mendaera’s vision is to digitize clinical judgment and technical expertise, making high-quality care available for every patient at every care facility. Its platform combines robotics, real-time imaging, artificial intelligence, and connectivity, to enable intervention at scale. Based in Silicon Valley, Mendaera is backed by leading investors including Lux Capital, Founders Fund, Operator Partners, and Allen & Company. Mendaera’s robotic system has not been cleared by the FDA for sale in the United States.

