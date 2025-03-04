MEMX Appoints David Mellor to Lead Global Market Technology Sales

Based in London, Mellor’s hire marks a pivotal step in MEMX’s international expansion

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEMX, a technology-driven exchange operator founded by members to benefit all investors, today announced the appointment of David Mellor as the company’s Head of Global Market Technology Sales. Mellor will be based in London and focus on the continued build-out of the company’s market technology business while prioritizing its international expansion.

Prior to joining MEMX, Mellor spent four years at the London Stock Exchange Group, most recently leading the technology transformation of its FX business and previously leading growth across the EMEA and Asia regions. His extensive experience in the space and deep-rooted relationships will be crucial in furthering MEMX’s commitment to expanding its presence in Europe and Asia, while reinforcing its position as a global leader in market innovation.

“ Since launching MEMX Technologies, we are proud to have partnered with multiple US platforms who have seen their volumes increase and experienced enhanced levels of performance as a direct result of our technology. As global markets continue to evolve, we are excited at the prospect of forming business relationships with international exchanges and providing MEMX’s proven, resilient technology to new trading participants,” said MEMX CEO Jonathan Kellner. “ David’s deep expertise and proven track record in exchange technology will be instrumental in solidifying our foothold globally and helping ensure we continue to provide innovative solutions to investors.”

“ With MEMX's strong commitment to innovation and market tested solutions, we are well positioned to meet the evolving needs of global market participants,” said David Mellor. “ I am thrilled to join a team that has created such cutting-edge industry-leading technology and look forward to further establishing MEMX as a leader in the international exchange space."

MEMX launched its market technology business in 2022 making its groundbreaking technology available to others, enabling them to stand up new exchanges and ATS more quickly and efficiently.

