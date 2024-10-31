Melio Raises $150 Million To Expand B2B Payments Partnerships

Fiserv, Inc. Leads Latest Strategic Round

Shopify Ventures And Capital One Ventures Also Participate

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Melio, a leading accounts payable and receivable platform for small and medium businesses, today announced it has raised an additional $150 million in a strategic funding round led by Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. Shopify Ventures and Capital One Ventures also participated in the funding round, which will help fuel the company’s growth through partnerships.





The Series E round, which valued Melio at $2 billion, follows a ten-fold increase in revenue since the last funding round three years ago, driven by an expansion of Melio’s customer base to include medium-sized businesses and the launch of new partnerships.

Accel, Bessemer, Coatue, Frontline Ventures, General Catalyst, Latitude and Thrive Capital also participated in the latest funding round.

Melio’s platform integrates cash flow management, accounts receivable and accounts payable solutions to help small and medium-sized businesses – and their accountants – maximize cash flow and save significant time managing their payment operations.

Fiserv and Melio launched a partnership last year, combining Melio’s accounts payable and receivable workflows with the market-leading payment capabilities and biller and merchant network from Fiserv. The solution, CashFlow CentralSM allows the more than 3,500 financial institution clients of Fiserv to better meet the payment operations and cash flow needs of their small and medium-sized business clients and members.

“We’re proud to witness our embedded solution helping our partners better service their business clients, leading to increased deposits, higher engagement and creating new revenue streams,” said Melio CEO and co-founder Matan Bar.

“Through our partnership with Melio, CashFlow Central is designed to create significant value for financial institutions and their business clients or members,” said John Gibbons, Head of Financial Institutions Group at Fiserv. “We are excited to leverage our unique position at the intersection of financial institutions and businesses to deliver a comprehensive, integrated experience that enables our clients to compete and grow their portfolios with this important segment of their communities.”

About Melio:

Melio is a leading accounts payable and receivable platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly send and receive payments, helping them optimize cash flow and save time with their workflow. Melio offers accounts payable and receivable as a service through integrations with financial institutions, e-commerce platforms, SaaS providers and marketplaces, transforming how money is transferred between businesses. Melio also provides a standalone solution for accounting firms and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through its website, melio.com.

