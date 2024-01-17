Home Business Wire Meet With iQor’s CX Experts at CCW Austin 2024
Business Wire

Meet With iQor’s CX Experts at CCW Austin 2024

di Business Wire

iQor Will Showcase Its Generative AI Ecosystem That Powers Omnichannel CX Solutions

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leaders from iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, will exhibit its Symphony [AI]TM generative AI ecosystem and omnichannel customer experience (CX) solutions at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Austin from Jan. 23-25.


Attendees can meet with iQor’s team of CX experts to learn how Symphony [AI]’s seamless integration of technology, automation, and human expertise facilitates active learning strategies for enhancing KPI metrics and optimizing CX in various industries.

Stop by Booth 719 in the Renaissance Austin Hotel between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 23; between 8 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 24; and between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 25, to learn the benefits of a strategic outsourcing partnership that creates irresistible customer experiences.

To book time with an iQor team member, visit the iQor CCW Austin event page.

For more information on this event, visit CCW’s official website. Tune into iQor’s Digitally Irresistible Podcast to view an exclusive interview with CCWomen Founder Sandy Ko.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

iQor
Robert Constantine

SVP Marketing and Communications

robert.constantine@iqor.com

Articoli correlati

Wrike Named a Leader in Inaugural 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Collaborative Work Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to ExecuteSAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

JFrog and AWS Accelerate Secure Machine Learning Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
New JFrog Artifactory and Amazon SageMaker integration empowers developers and data scientists to build, train, and deploy ML Models...
Continua a leggere

Cyemptive Technologies Names Microsoft Veteran Paul Hiteshew as Vice President of Solutions Consulting

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#antimalware--Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced that it has...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php