Meet With iQor’s CX Experts at CCW Austin 2024

iQor Will Showcase Its Generative AI Ecosystem That Powers Omnichannel CX Solutions

Attendees can meet with iQor’s team of CX experts to learn how Symphony [AI]’s seamless integration of technology, automation, and human expertise facilitates active learning strategies for enhancing KPI metrics and optimizing CX in various industries.

Stop by Booth 719 in the Renaissance Austin Hotel between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 23; between 8 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 24; and between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 25, to learn the benefits of a strategic outsourcing partnership that creates irresistible customer experiences.

To book time with an iQor team member, visit the iQor CCW Austin event page.

For more information on this event, visit CCW’s official website. Tune into iQor’s Digitally Irresistible Podcast to view an exclusive interview with CCWomen Founder Sandy Ko.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

