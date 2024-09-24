Meet the Nation’s Fastest Prepaid Provider – Metro by T-Mobile

Billions of data points from real people show Metro is the nation’s fastest prepaid provider — even faster than AT&T and Verizon

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life moves pretty fast, but not as fast as Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, today shared its first ever Prepaid Wireless Speedtest® Connectivity Report analyzing network performance among prepaid brands. To no surprise, Metro takes the cake as the fastest prepaid wireless brand in the country — even outranking Verizon and AT&T as can be seen in Ookla’s 1H 2024 report ­— and ties as the most consistent network experience.









Here’s what that means for Metro:

Fastest Prepaid Network: Download speeds 1.3x times faster than the closest prepaid competitor with the fastest median upload speeds nationwide. Metro’s median download speeds are even nearly 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. This means Metro customers can get to the things they want faster than any others. Download that movie minutes before your flight takes off or upload the photos Grandma keeps asking for to the family album. With Metro it all gets done faster.



Fastest 5G Prepaid Network: If you thought the above was fast, strap in – ‘cause 5G is even faster. With median download speeds at 217 Mbps, everything from mobile gaming, downloading 4K content, video calls and so much more are going to be faster than ever with Metro’s blazing 5G speeds.



Most Consistent (tie): According to Ookla, the higher the score the more likely customers enjoy acceptable network performance and quality in the places that matter most.

Ookla also looked at prepaid network speeds in the six largest metropolitan areas across the U.S. Get ready to paint these towns purple because Metro on T-Mobile’s 5G network wins them all.

Ookla’s report highlights prepaid brands that offer unlimited value plans which include Cricket and Boost, and Metro. The third-party experts also included Visible by Verizon to understand how Verizon’s prepaid services perform, as its unlimited prepaid brands — Total Wireless and Straight Talk — cannot be segmented from its overall customer base.

Metro is the prepaid carrier that brings wireless without the gotcha. Metro recently launched Metro Flex which removes one of the biggest yadas in wireless. With Metro Flex, customers get free phones when they join and the same great deals as new customers on a great selection of devices when they stay — making Metro the only prepaid brand with a plan that gives people new customer vibes again and again and again. Metro customers get access to T-Mobile’s leading 5G network with unlimited talk and text, unlimited 5G smartphone data and benefits they love at no extra cost. Metro Flex customers can enjoy benefits including Scam Shield, Google One 100GB and free stuff and deals every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays on all Flex plans. Customers get an experience packed with value and perks worth bragging about.

For more information on Metro, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Based on analysis by Ookla® of select Prepaid Wireless providers Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., 1H 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. If you use a lot of data, more than 35GB/mo., you may notice slower speeds when our network is busy & Metro customers may experience slower customers than T-Mobile due to prioritization. Video streams in SD. Metro Flex: You’ll need email & ID (to verify your name & address) to sign up. Flex Deals: See details at metrobyt-mobile.com/metro-flex. Like everything else in this crazy world, Metro Flex details could change.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

