Meet Peri by Solera – Your Path to Financial Freedom

A dedicated payment processing service for the automotive industry – safeguarding your well-deserved income.

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solera Global Corp. (“Solera”), the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, is proud to introduce Peri, a cutting-edge service that is designed to revolutionize payment processing. Peri has been tailor-made for the automotive industry to significantly reduce transaction fees for business of all sizes. Solera’s sustainable approach is set to bring about a transformation in the merchant services industry, which is often plagued by hidden fees and intricate terms and conditions. Peri will make it easier for automotive companies to stay competitive in today’s market, where processing payments quickly and conveniently is becoming increasingly important for success.





Peri will be unveiled at the highly anticipated SEMA show from Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2023, which is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Shop owners will have access to reliable customer support, creating peace of mind knowing that any technical issues related to accepting payments online will be addressed as soon as possible so there won’t be any delays in transactions.

The standout feature of Peri is its significant savings potential for businesses, with the opportunity to reduce transaction fees by up to 35%, as compared to industry averages. Furthermore, when Peri is paired with any of Solera’s suite of products, businesses can unlock even greater savings.

“We are excited to introduce Peri by Solera at SEMA 2023,” confirms Nate Motyl, SVP, Global Operations, Architecture, eCommerce, and PMO. “Our commitment to innovation continues to drive us to develop solutions that empower our customers and enhance their competitiveness. We believe this new platform will transform independent dealers, body shops and repair centers, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. This is another step on our journey to enable the success of our customers.”

Visit Solera at SEMA 2023 to be among the first to discover the latest tools for managing your business, including Peri by Solera. Solera will have two conveniently located booths in the North Hall (Booth #11867) and South Hall (Booth #32138). Solera representatives will be present at both locations to answer questions and provide in-depth insights into solutions to drive your business forward in 2024 and beyond.

