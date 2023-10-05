Meet Doshi Joins Stone-Goff Partners as Managing Director

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stone-Goff Partners (“SGP”), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on technology-driven B2B service companies, today announced the hiring of Meet Doshi as Managing Director on the firm’s investment team. With more than a decade of private equity and investment banking experience, Mr. Doshi will focus on supporting SGP’s existing portfolio companies and executing new investments within the technology driven B2B space.





“We are pleased to welcome Meet to Stone-Goff Partners,” said Hannah Stone Craven, co-founder and managing partner at Stone-Goff Partners. “Meet’s deep investment experience and his background working with entrepreneurial companies will have an immediate and positive impact on supporting our team and our portfolio companies.”

Prior to Stone-Goff, Mr. Doshi worked at Quad Partners where he focused on software and services investments in the education and workforce development arena. Previously, he worked at Weld North, a private investment firm focused on education companies, where he helped create a portfolio of some of the largest names in digital education.

“I am excited to be joining the Stone-Goff team at an exciting time in terms of growth trajectory within both the market and the firm,” said Mr. Doshi. “Stone-Goff is known for its extensive experience investing in knowledge economy companies in the lower middle market, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise toward new opportunities and helping portfolio companies execute against their strategic visions.”

Mr. Doshi holds a BS in Business Administration and an MS in Finance from Villanova University.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology-driven business-to-business service companies. Our companies combine service offerings with technology, focus on clearly-defined end markets, and are active participants in the growing knowledge economy. Core verticals include business services, consulting services, marketing services, IT services, human capital and training, and outsourced services. We partner with company founders and executive leadership teams to provide capital, M&A origination and execution, and value-creation expertise to our portfolio companies. Since the firm’s founding in 2010, Stone-Goff’s sector knowledge and deal experience has helped drive successful outcomes for company founders, limited partners, and portfolio management teams. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Milner



BackBay Communications



(401) 862-9422



jeremy.milner@backbaycommunications.com