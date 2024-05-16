medZERO Tackles Coverage Gaps With Fertility Advantage and Expanded Benefits for Pets

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–medZERO, a leading innovator in employee benefit solutions, today announced two new initiatives designed to address critical coverage gaps for employees. medZERO is both expanding their current coverage to include pet medical expenses and introducing Fertility Advantage, a new product aimed at tackling the need for cost-effective family-building benefits. “medZERO’s products address coverage gaps,” says Ginny Proestakes, former head of US Benefits for GE. “This expansion shows their commitment to listening to market demand and providing benefits that foster a strong workforce.”









Financing for Family Building

Fertility Advantage offers employers a unique solution to address the rising costs of infertility treatment. The program supports employees with interest and fee-free financing for infertility treatments, with no credit check required. Fertility Advantage seamlessly integrates with existing fertility benefits or can stand alone as a cost-effective option, empowering employees on their path to parenthood.

“One in six people experience infertility, and it’s a significant financial and emotional burden,” said Kimberly Darin, Head of Product for medZERO. “Fertility Advantage helps remove the financial barrier for employees seeking to build their families, and it’s a benefit that resonates deeply with today’s workforce. 81% of employees believe fertility coverage is important, and 88% would consider changing jobs for access to it.”

Coverage for Pet Medical Expenses

Recognizing the growing importance of pets in employees’ lives, medZERO is expanding coverage to include interest-free financing for pet medical expenses. As with their core healthcare, cost is a hurdle for many employees when seeking care for their pets. Last year, consumers spent $38.3 billion on veterinary care and products, up nearly 24% from 2020.

“We understand that pets are an integral part of many families,” states Craig Froude, CEO of medZERO. “By covering pet medical expenses, we’re helping employees ensure their whole family receives the care they need; directly addressing a major pain point for employees.”

