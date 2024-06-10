Home Business Wire MedsEngine and NI Medical Announce Improved Cardiovascular Outcomes Utilizing NICaS Hemodynamic Measurements...
MedsEngine and NI Medical Announce Improved Cardiovascular Outcomes Utilizing NICaS Hemodynamic Measurements with MedsEngine Clinical Decision Support Software for Hypertension

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedsEngine and NI Medical are pleased to announce they will be presenting a comprehensive analysis on their management of hypertension at the European Society of Cardiology 2024 meeting in London. The impact of combining NICaS hemodynamic data with MedsEngine clinical decision support software reveals a significant reduction in the incidence of stroke and myocardial infarction.


An initial analysis presented at the ESC 2023 meeting included the treatment of 14,698 patients using NICaS data and MedsEngine. The study showed >90% control of hypertension compared to the US national average of <50%. NICaS’s ability to provide physicians with the underlying hemodynamic cause of hypertension was imperative. The upcoming analysis will delve deeper into the outcomes, highlighting the potential of this integrated approach to revolutionize hypertension treatment, improve cardiovascular health outcomes, and reduce cost of care.

Key Findings:

  • Significant Reduction in Stroke Incidence when compared with other large cohorts of patients with hypertension.
  • Lower Rates of Myocardial Infarction
  • Dramatic improvement of Hypertension Control

“We are thrilled to share these groundbreaking results with the medical community,” said Igor Granov, COO of NI Medical. Douglas Romer, M.D., CMO of MedsEngine, added, “treating hypertension using NICaS-based hemodynamic data coupled with MedsEngine’s decision support could play a pivotal role in reducing stroke, heart attack and heart failure.”

The full analysis will be presented at ESC 2024 in London. This presentation will provide detailed insights into the study’s methodology, findings, and implications for future clinical practice.

About MedsEngine: MedsEngine develops EHR-integrated clinical decision support applications that generate real-time, personalized, evidence-based medication recommendations for Hypertension, Cholesterol Management, Type 2 Diabetes, and Heart Failure. For more information, visit www.medsengine.com.

About NI Medical: NI Medical is a leading innovator in the field of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring. Their mission is to improve patient outcomes through advanced technology that enables precise and personalized cardiovascular care. For more information, visit www.ni-medical.com.

Contacts

hello@medsengine.com

