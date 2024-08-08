Home Business Wire Medscape Global Launches the Affinity™ Platform: Offering Behavioural Insights from Over 13...
Medscape Global Launches the Affinity™ Platform: Offering Behavioural Insights from Over 13 Million Healthcare Professionals

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medscape, the leading provider of healthcare information globally, has launched Affinity™, a new proprietary insights platform to analyse the behavioural patterns of its registered healthcare professional members. Affinity™ offers near real-time organic usage data across a healthcare professional membership of over 13 million outside of the United States. The platform is designed to help third parties to understand which content and topics healthcare professionals are interested in, and how their preferences vary across devices, specialties, and countries.


Presented through user-friendly dashboards, Affinity™ uses data from the registration-based Medscape Global Network. It captures and funnels user activity and consumption data within the Network to provide valuable insights into key audiences. Whether focusing on Medscape’s broad professional base or specific professions, Affinity™ offers a deeper understanding of their digital preferences.

“The Medscape Global Network houses a significant amount of online journey and consumption data, accumulated over many years and tens of millions of user sessions,” said Jeremy Schneider, Chief Commercial Officer at Medscape Global. “Now for the first time, Affinity™ makes aggregate insights on physician content preferences and online behaviour available externally to pharmaceutical marketers. By delivering actionable insights in real time, marketers can adapt quickly and make strategic decisions that enhance their overall effectiveness and reach.”

The insights from Affinity™ enable organisations in refining their strategies and improving engagement with healthcare professionals. By leveraging the comprehensive data Affinity™ offers, organisations can tailor their content and outreach efforts more effectively, ensuring that they meet the evolving needs of their audience.

More information on Medscape Affinity™ is available here: https://www.medscapeglobal.com/what-we-do/affinity-by-medscape/

Full press release available here: https://www.webmd.com/corporate/press/default.htm

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

Both Medscape and Medscape Education are part of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

