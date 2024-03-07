Mednition Appoints Dr. Chris DeRienzo, AHA Chief Physician Executive as Board Member, Expanding Mission to Transform Healthcare

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AHA–Fresh off the heels of securing the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation, Mednition is proud to announce an exciting expansion of its board of directors. Dr. DeRienzo’s addition to the board as an independent director furthers Mednition’s commitment to providing trusted, cutting-edge solutions to the frontline clinicians tirelessly striving to offer unparalleled care quality to every patient.





Steven Reilly, CEO of Mednition, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Chris DeRienzo to our board of directors. Dr. DeRienzo is a respected healthcare executive who brings extensive real-world experience to the table to enhance healthcare quality, leverage data analytics, and spearhead innovations. His leadership roles, previously as a chief medical officer and chief quality officer of multiple health systems and currently as chief physician executive of the American Hospital Association (AHA), have equipped him with invaluable insights and experiences perfectly aligned with our mission.”

Dr. DeRienzo shared his optimism about the future of healthcare technology, stating, “I am deeply convinced of the transformative power of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Solutions like those that Mednition brings to the bedside in hospitals nationwide are pivotal in supporting our healthcare workforce, continuously improving patient outcomes, and ensuring care is accessible and equitable for all.”

Dr. DeRienzo’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Mednition, a portfolio company of Concord Health Partners and the American Hospital Association Innovation Fund. The company is poised to revolutionize AI-driven healthcare through its next phase of growth.

About Mednition

Mednition was founded in 2014 with a passion for helping clinicians improve healthcare delivery and save lives. Founded with a vision to transform healthcare, Mednition combines the power of EHR-integrated artificial intelligence and clinical expertise to address critical challenges in the healthcare industry. KATE AI, the company’s flagship solution, is designed specifically to empower emergency nurses, reduce clinical risk, and improve the quality of care. The company is funded by a select group of private investors and major healthcare financial institutions, including Concord Health Partners (AHA Innovation Development Fund LP) and Wildcat Capital Management. The company is based in Burlingame, CA. For more information, visit Mednition.

