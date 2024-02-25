Mednition Appoints Deena Brecher as Chief Nursing Officer, Pioneering Commitment to Nurse-First Artificial Intelligence

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Mednition, a Silicon Valley leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Deena Brecher, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC, CEN, CPEN, FAEN as chief nursing officer. In a firm demonstration of its nurse-first approach, Mednition deepens its commitment to ensuring that nurses are at the forefront of healthcare technology and serve as key stakeholders in developing clinical AI.





Renowned for her work in emergency care, Brecher brings over 25 years of nursing experience. Prior to her appointment, Brecher led patient care strategy at Mednition. She is the 2025 Academy of Emergency Nursing (AEN) board chair and was previously the 2014 Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) national president. With her proven track record of success in clinical and leadership roles, Brecher is ideally positioned to drive Mednition’s clinical nursing strategy, ensuring the highest standard of patient care and nursing excellence.

“KATE represents a monumental shift in how nursing voices are represented in healthcare innovation,” said Brecher. “It is critical for nurses to be at the table, driving workflow design decisions and ensuring our tools like KATE meet the ever-demanding needs of patient care. This is a big moment for nursing – to not only be included in innovation but to lead in creating solutions that redefine the healthcare landscape.”

“With Ms. Brecher’s deep expertise in professional nursing practice, Mednition is uniquely positioned to help health systems address critical operational and strategic issues like patient safety, staffing challenges, and quality, ultimately enhancing patient care and empowering nurses like never before,” remarked Steve Reilly, chief executive officer at Mednition.

About Mednition

Mednition was founded in 2014 with a passion for helping clinicians to save lives. Founded with a vision to transform healthcare, Mednition combines the power of EHR-integrated artificial intelligence and clinical expertise to address critical challenges in the healthcare industry. KATE AI, the company’s flagship solution, is designed specifically to empower emergency nurses, reduce clinical risk, and improve the quality of care. The company is funded by a select group of private investors and major healthcare financial institutions, including Concord Health Partners (AHA Innovation Development Fund LP) and Wildcat Capital Management. The company is based in Burlingame, CA. For more information, visit Mednition.

