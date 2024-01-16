MEDITECH Signs 100th Expanse MaaS Customer

37 hospitals selected the popular cloud-based subscription model in 2023, for its high value and efficiency in onboarding.

“The MaaS model is a very desirable option for those organizations looking to deploy a modern, intelligent EHR without the extensive upfront capital or staffing demands of an on-premise solution,” said MEDITECH Vice President Carol Labadini.

“But unlike with other hosted models in the industry, MaaS customers get the same mobile, web-native Expanse solution as everyone else, without breaking their budget or sacrificing their independence to another health system.”

Among these customers is Winnebago Comprehensive Health System (Winnebago, NE), which is part of Indian Health Services. Winnebago’s goal is to lead the nation in health for indigenous people by challenging the healthcare culture for the 10,000 Native American beneficiaries who live on the Winnebago Reservation and in the surrounding 3-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

“MEDITECH Expanse offered us the most flexibility to suit our unique needs as a Tribal Healthcare System, along with being price competitive,” said Winnebago’s Chief Transformation Officer Austin Schanzenbach. “The list of reasons why we are excited about moving to MEDITECH over our existing EHR would be exhaustive. It will be like moving from a bicycle with a rusty chain, to a well-maintained automobile.”

Another recent MaaS signing was Brant Community Healthcare System (Brantford, ON), MEDITECH’s first MaaS customer in Canada. BCHS is comprised of two sites serving the residents in Brantford, the County of Brant, Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and surrounding communities.

“The new subscription model reshaped the way we considered procurement and implementation,” said BCHS’s ICT Director, HIM & CPO Danielle Myers in a recent press release. “By eliminating the expense and human resources required for an on-premise setup, we will free up resources to focus on other projects that will benefit patients and providers. At the same time, we will have all the advantages of a modern HIS.”

Additional healthcare organizations that signed for Expanse in the latter half of 2023 include, but are not limited to:

Morrison Community Hospital (Morrison, IL) was awarded the Quality of Care Award by HCAHPS for two consecutive years, ranking among the top 10% of Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S. based on the exceptional quality of personalized outpatient care.

Ohio County Healthcare (Hartford, KY) is a Joint Commission-accredited health system that provides a wide range of hospital, primary care, and specialty physician services.

Loretto Hospital (Chicago, IL) is a community-based organization that partners with its physicians, employees, and communities to serve over 33,000 patients annually.

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, NH) provides medical services to the region’s year-round population of 30,000 permanent residents, as well as approximately 120,000 seasonal residents in this resort area.

Labette Health (Parsons, Kansas) has been serving its six-county area since 1961, providing acute, intensive, and inpatient rehabilitation services. It is renowned for its comprehensive healthcare services, state-of-the-art technology, and skilled medical staff, and has earned national recognition for patient safety.

Roseland Community (Chicago, IL) provides care to the greater Roseland community and was ranked #2 in Chicago for Fair Share Spending by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

Hospital Damas (Ponce, PR) recently celebrated their 160th year since its inception, having its origins date back to 1863. Today, they continue to grow and innovate, focusing on their mission to provide health services of the highest quality to their community.

San Carlos Apache Healthcare (Peridot, AZ) is dedicated to healing, serving, and empowering the Apache people while honoring their traditions. It recently received a local Impact Award from the National Indian Health Board.

Thorek Memorial Hospital (Chicago, IL) is a not-for-profit acute care facility on Chicago’s North Side, which has been providing patients with high-quality, progressive health care for over 100 years.

Earlier in 2023, Bethany Children’s Health Center (Bethany, OK), a leader in complex pediatric care, selected Expanse to unite care across their inpatient and outpatient services, transitional care, rehabilitation, and 24-hour complex care settings and Community Health program.

“With a technically sophisticated, customizable, and user-friendly EHR, our staff will be able to devote more time to doing what we’re called to do – maximizing the potential of every child,” said Bethany CMO Michael Johnson in an earlier press release.

Labadini said that MaaS reflects MEDITECH’s commitment to removing the financial and staffing resource barriers to implementing a leading EHR platform.

“We want to enable all healthcare organizations – large and small – to take full advantage of the many innovations Expanse offers,” she said. “I expect more exciting things from our MaaS customers in the months ahead.”

