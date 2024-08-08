MEDITECH Introduces Traverse Exchange Interoperability Network for US Market

The new advanced network simplifies data exchange across the MEDITECH customer base and other vendor EHRs while providing an on-ramp to TEFCA









CANTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEDITECH today announced the introduction of Traverse Exchange, an advanced nationwide health information exchange network for US customers. Built on the same foundation as MEDITECH’s successful Traverse Exchange Canada solution, this new private network will enable participating MEDITECH customers to share health data seamlessly and securely with one another as well as with organizations using other vendor EHRs and exchange networks that comply with interoperability standards. The solution positions MEDITECH and its customers well for TEFCA, extending QHIN services through its network via connectivity to the Health Gorilla QHIN.

“Traverse Exchange goes beyond simply exchanging data; it leverages next-level interoperability efforts to accelerate the transition from static documents to real-time FHIR-based data requests,” said MEDITECH Interoperability Development Manager Jason Vogt.

“By introducing a FHIR-first network, we’re unlocking a wide range of untapped use cases that have the potential to transform how care is delivered. This network will give us the unlimited capacity to innovate faster, opening up new options for patients and their providers to exchange information and make the best and safest decisions on their health.”

The network incorporates powerful, intuitive tools for compiling and curating data in the most meaningful form for a comprehensive view of a patient’s health history, whether captured at other MEDITECH organizations or those using another EHR vendor.

“Traverse Exchange removes one of the greatest barriers to interoperability by making it easier for physicians to leverage the most meaningful data from multiple organizations in one place to inform clinical decisions,” explained MEDITECH Senior Director of Interoperability Market and Product Strategy Mike Cordeiro.

“Physicians will no longer need to sift through multiple large CCDs or data exports to obtain necessary information. By embedding interoperability directly within their native workflows, they can precisely access what they need when needed. It also lays the groundwork for more advanced data analysis as we look to additional AI and machine learning solutions.”

By making data more accessible, understandable, and consumable, care teams can learn more about their patients’ health histories and stay informed as new events occur. This removes the burden on their patients by ensuring their health records follow them wherever they seek care. The solution also provides the flexibility to look beyond the Core USCDI interoperability requirements, enabling MEDITECH customers to exchange data not included in standards-based documents.

“As healthcare exchange needs continue to expand, our customers require the ability to exchange more advanced data elements that encompass genomics, cancer care, clinical trials, and research data,” explains Cordeiro. “This new network will provide us with greater control over workflows and use cases beyond just patient treatment, and enable us to leverage the collective expertise of our customers to respond more rapidly to their evolving needs.”

While Traverse Exchange provides instant connectivity to every MEDITECH customer connected to the network, regardless of platform, it also plays an essential role in simplifying data exchange outside the MEDITECH network.

In addition to connecting to a private MEDITECH network, Traverse Exchange enables customers to connect to other networks, public health agencies, and various data-sharing networks, such as Commonwell, Carequality, and QHINs under TEFCA utilizing the Health Gorilla QHIN. An embedded record locator service also makes it easier to locate information on patients nationwide and not just within a limited geofenced radius of care.

Traverse Exchange supports TEFCA guidelines by leveraging intelligent search capabilities to query all QHINs and return the appropriate patient data for incorporation into the patient’s health record. This federated query-based approach to locate and exchange patient data across the network helps protect patient privacy and security, as Traverse Exchange does not store patient data. MEDITECH also remains fully committed to supporting and advancing interoperability initiatives and enabling future use cases beyond TEFCA.

Traverse Exchange will be available starting Q3 2024. Customers who want to learn more about this new advanced nationwide health information exchange network for US customers can register for the MEDITECH LIVE leadership event, which will be held September 25-27 in Foxborough, MA.

