MEDITECH Earns Best in KLAS Recognition for the 10th Consecutive Year

CANTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEDITECH’s Expanse platform continues its strong standing atop the KLAS leaderboard, ranking first for Acute Care EHR: Small (1-150 beds) and Patient Accounting and Patient Management: Small (1-150 beds) in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. 2024 is the fifth consecutive year that Expanse took the top spot in the Acute Care EHR (1-150 bed) segment, and the tenth consecutive year MEDITECH has been recognized as Best in KLAS by the global research firm.

“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount,” said KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. “The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024’s Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”

MEDITECH continues to solidify its spot as one of the two leading EHR vendors in the industry by securing a top-two position in the Overall Software Suite rankings for the third consecutive year— a testament to the platform’s ability to consistently stay ahead of the rapid pace of EHR market movement. MEDITECH also ranked in the top two for the Midsize (151- 400 bed) segments for Acute Care EHR and Patient Accounting and Patient Management.

One CIO surveyed sees Expanse as a big win for clinician efficiency, stating, “The MEDITECH system is a more efficient and consistent and cleaner way of delivering information to the end user. In the past, we were in and out of modules and screens, and now everything is collected in a way that end users can very easily, with very few clicks, see the relevant information. It presents itself well and helps clinicians make decisions quicker. Our expectations of what the MEDITECH system would deliver are being hit.” (August, 2023).

MEDITECH’s Ambulatory solution also continues to outperform longer-standing solutions on the market, ranking in the top two for Ambulatory EHR (Health System Owned) for the third consecutive year. Physicians, in particular, appreciate Expanse’s web-based workflow and physician-driven design, with one CMIO stating, “MEDITECH’s web-based product is very good, and the user interface is very user friendly and can be picked up pretty easily. I like that MEDITECH has allowed us to be part of development and that we see a lot of other providers who are also part of product development. Basically, I can see MEDITECH’s product being developed, and the vendor is receiving input from providers who actually are using the system in day-to-day practice.” (September, 2023).

MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters sees the clinician-centered design behind Expanse as a critical driver for the platform’s rapid rise. “Clinicians are eager for a solution that will match the everyday experience they get from their smartphone apps,” she explains.

“As an industry, we have a golden opportunity to leverage EHRs to transform how we care for patients and support providers. Yet, many healthcare organizations are still investing in EHRs rooted in 20th-century technology that has long disappeared from other industries. We are so proud of our steps in designing Expanse as an intelligent EHR for the modern world.

As more healthcare organizations begin to deploy our latest innovations in precision medicine, AI, and mobility, we are confident that our strategy to lean into the changes happening in this new era of digital healthcare will bring about the true transformation the industry needs. We remain committed to supporting our customers, delivering sophisticated capabilities, and staying laser-focused on delivering sustainable value to support our healthcare delivery system.”

MEDITECH will showcase its latest Expanse innovations at the upcoming ViVE (Booth # 1524) and HIMSS (Booth # 2580) conferences.

