MediStreams Hosts Inaugural Client Advisory Board, Strengthening Collaboration and Innovation in Healthcare Remittance Processing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthcareAutomation--MediStreams, a leading provider of healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions, recently hosted its first-ever Client Advisory Board in Atlanta. The two-day event brought together key stakeholders, including revenue cycle leaders from health systems, ambulatory practices, and durable medical equipment (DME) providers, to collaborate on the future of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions.

Designed to create a highly collaborative and engaging workshop, the MediStreams Client Advisory Board provided a unique opportunity for clients to share firsthand experiences and industry insights and discuss the evolving challenges within the RCM industry. Through interactive discussions, clients explored innovative product enhancement ideas, exchanged best practices, and contributed to shaping MediStreams' strategic roadmap.

“Attending the MediStreams Client Advisory Board provided valuable insights into how we can rapidly optimize our revenue cycle operations,” said Patty Johnson, the Supervisor of Professional Billing at Oregon Health & Science University. “Following the meeting, MediStreams promptly engaged with our team, reviewing our processes and delivering actionable recommendations to enhance our RCM operational efficiencies. As we continue our partnership with MediStreams, I am confident that we will uncover even more cost savings and opportunities to further streamline our revenue cycle management process.”

“At MediStreams, we believe innovation starts with listening. Launching our Client Advisory Board is a natural evolution of our customer-first culture and our longstanding commitment to collaborating with clients to enhance our solutions to impact their business positively,” said John Koch, Chief Operating Officer of MediStreams. “By engaging directly with our clients, we ensure that our solutions evolve in alignment with real-world needs—delivering greater efficiency, automation, and value to healthcare providers.”

A leading payment and remittance automation solution provider, MediStreams works with more than 20 of the nation’s largest health systems, several of the largest DME providers, and hundreds of physician practices and other providers. By integrating client insights into its technology roadmap, MediStreams ensures its solutions scale with its clients’ evolving needs and empowers healthcare providers with cutting-edge automation, seamless financial reconciliation, and unmatched efficiency.

