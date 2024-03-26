Medisca Opens MAZ® Lab in Arizona: An Innovation and Customer Resource Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medisca, a global leader in personalized medicine and pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, proudly announces the opening of the Medisca MAZ Lab in Phoenix, Arizona. Dedicated exclusively to the development and expansion of the MAZ ecosystem, the MAZ Lab is an innovation and customer resource center.





Introduced in 2016 as the first planetary mixer to enter the pharmaceutical compounding market and now making its mark in cannabis and other wellness industries, the MAZ technology has redefined the way personalized medicine and consumer goods are made — bridging gaps in production processes that set a new standard in precision, versatility, and efficiency.

“Building on over 10 years of research and development, proprietary operating procedures, more than 200 formulas, and over eight patents — we are excited to enter our next chapter of innovation and expansion with the opening of the MAZ Lab,” said Panagiota Danopoulos, SVP of Global Strategy and Innovation at Medisca. “Serving as a center for research, exploration, testing, and development — the MAZ Lab provides an infrastructure for growth and opportunity while also creating a space to connect with and educate our valued partners and customers.”

A demonstration of the company’s commitment to bridging the gaps in healthcare, the Medisca MAZ Lab will allow continued efforts in intellectual property development and one-on-one customer testing solutions with a vision to empower professionals across diverse wellness sectors to: design with precision, produce with efficiency, and enable access to unique consumer goods.

To learn more about how Medisca is protecting the intellectual property of the MAZ technology — click here.

About Medisca

Founded in 1989, Medisca is a global leader in personalized medicine and pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, with a vast portfolio of over 2,000 products completed by a library of 10,000+ customized medication formulas, expertise, and services in pharmaceutical compounding, continuing healthcare education, analytical testing, and more. Providing finely-tuned solutions to diverse wellness sectors across the globe — Medisca is bridging the gaps in healthcare and empowering personalized wellness for all. For more information, visit www.medisca.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Adam Pinsky



Communications Manager, Medisca



apinsky@medisca.com