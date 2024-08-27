Home Business Wire MedImpact Expands Access to Two Humira Biosimilars for New Patients
MedImpact Expands Access to Two Humira Biosimilars for New Patients

Innovative approach makes therapeutically equivalent, lower cost alternatives available without requiring current Humira users to switch or limiting their pharmacy choices

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc., the nation’s largest independent provider of health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit services, today announced that it is expanding access to Humira biosimilars, Simlandi and adalimumab-adaz, for new patients requiring medication for inflammatory conditions such as Crohn’s disease or rheumatoid arthritis. Patients already taking Humira through their pharmacy benefit can continue to do so, and new patients who have taken one of the two biosimilars but did not see the desired results may switch to Humira.


“We are making these biosimilars for Humira available through the pharmacy benefit because we are now, for the first time, satisfied that they meet our stringent standards for clinical interchangeability and lowest net cost,” said Nicole Ellermeier, PharmD, MBA, Vice President Formulary Strategy & Rebate Economics, MedImpact. “And we have designed our approach to give members, providers, and payers flexibility, choices, and confidence.”

MedImpact’s approach to biosimilars announced today is consistent with its 35-year tradition of pharmacy and manufacturer neutrality. Members may have their prescriptions filled at any pharmacy for FDA-approved biosimilars, regardless of the manufacturer. This level of flexibility is not universally available in the marketplace. Given the complexity of the manufacturing process and nature of the ingredients, MedImpact is making two biosimilars available to ensure availability in the event of supply chain disruptions.

To ensure that clinical considerations take precedence over cost alone, the member copay, deductible, and other factors will be the same for the biosimilars and Humira. This allows member flexibility without incurring any additional out-of-pocket costs.

MedImpact continues to monitor the market for biosimilars for several conditions and will to add to its formularies others that meet its clinical, supply chain, and cost requirements.

“Expanding access to biosimilars is complex and involves significant clinical and economic implications,” said Arpit Patel, PharmD, Vice President, Trade Relations, MedImpact. “Our guiding principle, however, is straightforward: First, we must provide convenient and affordable access to clinically appropriate medications, followed by ensuring these medications are financially sustainable for patients and payers alike.”

About MedImpact Healthcare Systems

San Diego-based MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider. For 35 years, MedImpact has helped commercial and government healthcare payers improve member health, manage benefits, and reduce drug costs. To learn more, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

