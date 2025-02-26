MedImpact Expands Access to Two Biosimilars for Stelara

Pharmacy- and manufacturer-neutral approach offers members access to therapeutically equivalent, lower cost alternatives

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedImpact Healthcare Systems, the nation’s largest independent provider of health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management services, announced that it is expanding access to two biosimilar alternatives to Stelara (ustekinumab), Selarsdi (ustekinumab-aekn) and Yesintek (ustekinumab-kfce). Consistent with its mission of delivering affordability without compromising access, MedImpact’s approach to biosimilars is pharmacy- and manufacturer-neutral.

“Stelara has long been a cornerstone treatment for chronic inflammatory conditions, but with an annual cost up to $125,000 per patient, it’s a financial burden on members and payers alike,” said Nicole Ellermeier, PharmD, MBA, MedImpact Vice President, Formulary Strategy. “We are committed to a biosimilar strategy that reduces costs for plans, while giving providers and members the flexibility they expect and deserve, while maintaining clinical efficacy. We are adding these two lower cost biosimilars to our formularies in alignment with that strategy.”

Today’s announcement is the latest of several initiatives designed to reduce drug costs, while preserving control and choice for payers, providers, and members. Last year, MedImpact announced that it was expanding access to Simlandi and adalimumab-adaz, two lower cost biosimilars for Humira. The company recently introduced MedPerform® Flex, an innovative commercial formulary set to launch for 2026. MedPerform® Flex is designed to deliver lower upfront costs while giving payers greater flexibility in how they manage pharmacy benefits and meet the needs of their members. This new offering joins MedImpact’s suite of formularies, all of which meet the company’s requirements for clinical efficacy, while delivering access and affordability for members, and maximizing choices for clients.

“MedImpact continues to monitor the market for biosimilars that meet our stringent requirements, and we expect to expand access to additional biosimilars in the near future,” said Arpit Patel, PharmD, MedImpact Vice President, Trade Relations. “We will make them available in a way that provides our clients with savings, clarity, and control, while always putting the member at the center of care.”

About MedImpact Healthcare Systems

San Diego-based MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider. For 35 years, MedImpact has helped commercial and government healthcare payers improve member health, manage benefits, and reduce drug costs. Today, MedImpact serves more than 20 million members and processes more than $40 billion in pharmacy transactions annually. To learn more, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

