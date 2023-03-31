MedImpact Earns URAC Accreditation in Pharmacy Benefit Management

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedImpact, the independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and health solutions company, announced today that it has earned URAC accreditation for pharmacy benefit management — scoring 100% across all 10 modules of quality standards.

URAC is known in the industry as the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. According to URAC, the accreditation demonstrates MedImpact’s commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes.

“URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence and signifies that MedImpact’s programs and processes have been rigorously evaluated and are at the forefront of industry PBM services,” said Denise Burns, Chief Operations Officer at MedImpact. “MedImpact is unwavering in our commitment to healthcare quality, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Every day, we strive to provide exceptional service for our clients and their members.”

The three-year URAC accreditation for PBM covers 10 quality modules: operations and infrastructure; formulary and drug management; network management; consumer protection and empowerment; client relations; risk management; pharmacy and therapeutics committee; performance monitoring and improvement; member service and communication; and performance measures.

“In a dynamic healthcare marketplace, where providers, payers, and other stakeholders work to improve patient health, it is important that PBMs demonstrate their commitment to consumer protection and transparency,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “Achieving the highly respected PBM accreditation from URAC provides this proof and demonstrates MedImpact’s commitment to the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare and operational excellence.”

About MedImpact

For more than 30 years, MedImpact has been building, delivering, and reimagining pharmacy benefit solutions for healthcare payers who face complex and dynamic challenges. As the leading independent PBM, we offer clients the clarity they need to make care and cost decisions; control over a powerful suite of solutions that manage pharmacy spend; and confidence that comes from a proven PBM partner who is fully aligned with their goals and invested in their future. Learn more at www.medimpact.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MedImpact.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

