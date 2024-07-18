MedImpact Completes Integration of Elixir Solutions

The largest independent pharmacy benefit and health solutions company has the scale, technology, solutions, and clinical strength to offer payers a true alternative in the market

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc., the nation’s largest independent provider of health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management services, announced today that it has successfully completed the integration of Elixir Solutions. In addition to increasing MedImpact’s scale and portfolio of solutions, the acquisition was critical to safeguarding more than 1,000 jobs previously at risk due to Rite Aid’s bankruptcy and ensuring the continuity in prescription services for millions of Elixir members.





“We are now one company, and we are 100% focused on delivering bold clinical and technology solutions and lower drug costs,” said Zach Johnson, MedImpact Chief Innovation Officer. “We are in the best position ever to offer healthcare payers what they are searching for–a better alternative than what exists in the marketplace today.”

Today, MedImpact serves more than 20 million members, processes more than $40 billion in pharmacy transactions, and invests hundreds of millions of dollars annually in people, innovation, and growth. MedImpact’s acquisition of Elixir was one of several over the past 18 months, expanding the company’s technology and tools to rein in specialty spend and improve member health.

Amidst all of the investment, growth, and change at MedImpact, key aspects of the company will remain the same. For example, unlike the vertically integrated companies that require clients to use their retail and mail-order fulfillment, MedImpact will remain pharmacy neutral, offering clients flexibility and choice. Further, MedImpact will remain an independent company, working to deliver lower costs to healthcare payers and consumers–not higher profits for Wall Street.

“Given our strategic investments, financial strength, and innovation roadmap, our entire company is excited about the future and what we will deliver for clients and consumers,” said Johnson.

For more information on how MedImpact continues to innovate in healthcare management, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

