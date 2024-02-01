MedImpact Acquires Elixir Solutions

MedImpact continues to expand through acquisition, and strengthens its position as the leading independent provider of health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc., the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Elixir Solutions. This is the latest addition and part of MedImpact’s ongoing reinvestment strategy. The acquisition expands the company’s portfolio of clinical, technology, health risk management, and consumer empowerment capabilities.





“The market is asking for an alternative provider that combines innovative care solutions and connective technology without sacrificing clinical capabilities, scale, and reliability.” said Fred Howe, MedImpact Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition is the next step in offering connected care solutions to make care more personal, predictive, portable, and affordable for our clients and their members.”

MedImpact is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. While the company began as an independent PBM startup, it has continually invested in innovation and reinvention to offer an ecosystem of total health and technology solutions to meet the needs of clients in a complex and challenging healthcare landscape.

MedImpact’s vision is to provide better care and better cost, one member at a time, one client at a time. MedImpact helps commercial and government health plans improve member health, manage total healthcare benefits, and reduce drug costs for millions of consumers nationwide.

“MedImpact looks forward to continued investment and expansion to offer clients an ecosystem of flexible connected health solutions,” said Howe.

Through this transaction, MedImpact has been advised by BDO USA P.C., DLA Piper, LLP, FTI Consulting, Inc., and UBS Investment Bank.

About MedImpact Healthcare Systems

San Diego-based MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider. For 35 years, MedImpact has helped commercial and government healthcare payers improve member health, manage benefits, and reduce drug costs. To learn more, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

