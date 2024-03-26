Medidata Wins Inaugural SCOPE Site Innovation Award for Pioneering Advancements in Site Experience with Leading-Edge Technology

Medidata Rave Companion, the industry’s first data entry companion, is recognized for improving the speed and accuracy of information capture and quality

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, was presented with the inaugural Site Innovation Award for its groundbreaking work in improving efficiency in clinical trials by the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE).





Medidata Rave Companion was selected as the winner for its ability to elevate the site experience, enabling sites to spend more time conducting research, caring for patients, and delivering high-quality data to sponsors. This next-generation solution enhances data quality and lowers monitoring costs by making it easier and faster to input information into Medidata Rave EDC from other electronic systems, including electronic health records (EHR). In fact, one clinical trial site reported that data entry was 44 times faster with Rave Companion than doing it manually.

“We’re honored to receive the Site Innovation Award and to be recognized by SCOPE,” said Dan Braga, vice president, electronic health record and healthcare solutions, Medidata. “We are inspired to continue innovating in all aspects of clinical trials to enhance the experience for everyone involved, including patients.”

“Data entry within a clinical trial is often time-consuming and is an area that can affect a site’s overall quality of work,” said Melanie Curole, senior research coordinator, Velocity Clinical Research, a Medidata Customer. “Rave Companion is user-friendly, lessens the amount of time spent on data entry, and decreases the opportunity for transcription errors – helping to ensure high-quality data is being delivered to sponsors while meeting their timelines.”

SCOPE is a leading global conference series that focuses on advances and innovative solutions in all aspects of clinical trial research, planning, management, operations, and investments.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 33,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,200+ customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization. Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients, and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

