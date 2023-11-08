Medidata Announces New Data Integration Solutions to Accelerate Clinical Trials: Clinical Data Studio and Health Record Connect

Adding to Medidata’s already extensive platform, Medidata Clinical Data Studio and Medidata Health Record Connect usher in a new era of data integration and management throughout the clinical process for improved efficiency and patient experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced new experiences for enhancing and streamlining clinical data workflows: Clinical Data Studio and Health Record Connect. These solutions and others are being previewed at Medidata NEXT New York 2023, the premier clinical trials conference taking place from November 7-8 in New York City.





Built on an interoperable, open, and scalable data architecture, these new solutions develop a more complete view of patients with inclusion of data from an ecosystem of third-party sources, such as Electronic Health Records (EHR), lab, and sensor data, among others, that power actionable data insights to improve trial outcomes.

Clinical Data Studio is an advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced data experience built upon Medidata’s unified platform to streamline data integration, standardization, and management across many use cases. Designed to simplify the complex data lifecycle by connecting numerous data sources like never before, it enables real-time stakeholder collaboration, thereby enhancing data quality, reducing risk, and prioritizing patient safety. The first offerings of the Clinical Data Studio incorporate key capabilities from Medidata Detect and elements of the Medidata and 3DEXPERIENCE platforms to deliver new data experiences optimized for data quality and risk management.

Health Record Connect is the first scalable solution for connecting clinical research to healthcare data. This offering leverages both direct connections to healthcare organizations using industry standards, such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), and Healthcare Information Exchanges in order to gain access to as many U.S.-wide patient health records as possible. Health Record Connect, used with Medidata Rave Companion, a data entry assistant, enables clinical trial sites to complete Medidata Rave EDC forms significantly faster using existing patient health record data.

“As an industry, we have enormous opportunities with data to accelerate the pace of research and improve the ways we engage with patients,” said Anthony Costello, chief executive officer, Medidata Patient Cloud, Medidata. “These new experiences provide an expanded perspective where patients are engaged as lifelong partners in clinical research and where the clinical data lifecycle is accelerated with AI to deliver insights that will transform how studies are designed and executed.”

Clinical Data Studio and Health Record Connect are planned for availability in the first half of 2024 and are part of Medidata’s broader, industry-leading unified platform for clinical research that has supported over 30,000 studies.

About Medidata



Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. With over 20 years of groundbreaking technological innovation across more than 30,000 trials and 9 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,100+ customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization. Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes



Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Medidata PR



Medidata.PR@3ds.com

Analyst Relations



Medidata.AR@3ds.com