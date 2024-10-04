Medical Alert Monitoring Association Annual Conference Spotlights Innovation in Remote Monitoring and Care for Aging Adults

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) successfully concluded its annual conference held in Washington D.C. September 24 and 25, bringing together industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and advocates for aging adults. The two-day event focused on advancing technology to support the independence and safety of older Americans.









The conference brought together industry experts to exchange ideas, share innovative solutions, and collaborate on creating an environment that supports the safety, independence, and well-being of the growing senior population.

“This year’s conference demonstrated our industry’s commitment to both technological advancement and advocacy for aging adults,” said MAMA President Geoff Gross. “As our aging population becomes the largest demographic in the U.S., the need for innovative monitoring solutions and strong policy support becomes increasingly crucial.”

Gross, founder and CEO of Medical Guardian, was named president of MAMA this year, marking a new chapter for the organization as they shift to focus more on advocacy.

As part of its new efforts, MAMA unveiled an inaugural award, Champion for Aging Award, presented to an individual who exemplifies MAMA’s mission to serve and protect aging adults and individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions. Senator Bob Casey was named the Champion for Aging Award recipient of 2024 for his ongoing commitment to the well-being of older Americans.

“Honoring Senator Casey with this inaugural award makes a lot of sense on so many levels,” said Gross. “Since his election in 2006, there has been no bigger champion than Senator Casey for our aging adults, so his receiving the inaugural award sets a very high bar for future awardees.”

MAMA is dedicated to celebrating and working with leaders who have a profound impact on the lives of those they serve and protect: aging adults and individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions. For more information, please visit www.mama.org

About MAMA

The Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) is the only professional trade association representing the needs of the medical alert monitoring and personal emergency response services industry. MAMA is headed by committed leadership that is focused on professionalism and the advancement of technology in our industry. Members benefit from timely information and meaningful conferences that give them the tools to properly protect and grow their businesses. Our members provide services to over 80% of medical alert customers in the United States. Formally constituted in 2007, MAMA represents the changing needs of its members, the industry and its customers. MAMA also advocates on behalf of legislation and regulations that enhance end-user safety. Incorporated in Delaware as a non-profit corporation, MAMA holds IRS 501(c)6 status as a trade association. Among its initiatives, MAMA supports training and education to foster the growth and professional development of its membership. MAMA’s two annual meetings are essential to any serious business committed to the industry.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for aging adults, serving 600,000+ active members across the United States. The company offers a comprehensive suite of connected-care medical alert systems, including Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), empowering older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. With a 93% customer satisfaction rate and a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, Medical Guardian achieves an 83 Net Promoter Score, reflecting its commitment to excellence. Named Top Medical Alert Device in 2023 by the New York Times Wirecutter and Forbes Health, Medical Guardian continues to set the industry standard. Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor in Medical Guardian, supporting its mission to enhance health care for aging populations. For more information about Medical Guardian’s health care solutions, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com/healthcare.

