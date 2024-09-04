Median Technologies to share positive pivotal data for eyonis™ LCS diagnostic software as medical device at the IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer

(San Diego, CA, USA, from September 7-10, 2024)

eyonis™ LCS is a proprietary Software as Medical Device (SaMD) powered by artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) for early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer

(ML) for early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer eyonis™ LCS achieved unrivaled standalone accuracy (AUC 1 =0.904) evaluating low dose computed tomography (LDCT) images, in recently completed first pivotal study

=0.904) evaluating low dose computed tomography (LDCT) images, in recently completed first pivotal study Median to report the second eyonis™ LCS pivotal trial top-line data in Q1 2025

U.S. and European eyonis™ LCS regulatory filings are scheduled for H1 2025

The Median eyonis™ team will share eyonis™ LCS’ latest data and meet with WCLC attendees at Booth #2601

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, “Median” or “The Company”) announces today that the Company will be sharing information on its proprietary AI/ML-powered SaMD, eyonis™ LCS, including recently announced data from the pivotal REALITY study, at Booth #2601 during the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), being held in San Diego, CA, USA, from September 7-10, 2024. The WCLC, the premier world conference on lung cancer, is organized by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), a global multidisciplinary association dedicated to eradication of all forms of lung cancers.

eyonis™ LCS is designed to improving the detection and diagnostic accuracy of LDCT in lung cancer screening procedures. LDCT imaging is the standard of diagnostic care globally and is currently the only approved lung cancer screening modality in U.S. and Europe. The average five-year survival rate for all lung cancer patients is 18.6 percent because only 16 percent of lung cancers are diagnosed at an early stage2. Conversely, Stage 1 lung cancer can be cured when detected, with an 80% survival rate after 20 years, where many die from other causes. For Stage 1A cancers that measure 10 mm or less, the 20-year survival rate has been shown to be 92%.

The Company released in August the definitive results from the first of the two pivotal eyonis™ LCS clinical studies, REALITY (Clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT0657623) evaluating the standalone performance of the medical device in characterizing cancerous vs non-cancerous patients (i.e. “performance at patient level”), and in detecting and characterizing suspicious versus malignant nodules. Despite the inclusion of many challenging LDCT images, the eyonis™ LCS SaMD achieved exceptional results and met all study primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance and achieved an area under the curve (AUC) value of 0.904 at patient level versus an AUC of 0.80 – the minimum value set as the primary endpoint for REALITY.

REALITY analyses were conducted on data from a cohort of 1,147 patients from five major cancer centers and hospitals in the US and Europe and two clinical data providers. Importantly, 80% of the cancers in the analyzed cohort of REALITY were difficult-to-diagnose Stage 1 cancers. Moreover, the REALITY cohort was enriched compared to real life with small non-spiculated cancers, and large spiculated benign nodules, both of which are challenging for radiologists to diagnose.

The second pivotal trial, RELIVE, is a Multi-Reader Multi-Case (MRMC) study that will offer clinical validation of eyonis™ LCS to complement the analytical validation already achieved with REALITY. RELIVE is ongoing and scheduled for completion in the coming months, with an anticipated data read-out in Q1 2025. Median Technologies expects eyonis™ LCS regulatory filings in the US for FDA 510(k) clearance and in Europe for CE marking in H1 2025.

With eyonis™ LCS, Median Technologies is working to provide the U.S. and European lung cancer medical communities with a unique breakthrough software as medical device to help medical professionals expedite lung cancer screening programs. Increased accuracy with eyonis™ LCS can help save lives and reduce the distress and costs associated with unnecessary procedures.

About eyonis™ LCS: eyonis™ Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered diagnostic device that uses machine learning to help analyze imaging data generated with low dose computed tomography (LDCT) to diagnose lung cancer at the earliest stages, when it can still be cured in the majority of patients. eyonis™ LCS has been classified by regulators as “Software as Medical Device”, or SaMD, and is the subject of two pivotal studies required for marketing approvals in the U.S. and Europe: REALITY (successfully completed) and RELIVE (ongoing). Filing applications including these pivotal data are scheduled to be submitted for FDA 510(k) premarket clearance and CE marking in 2025. Separately, Median’s AI technology is being sold and deployed across cancer indications, via Median’s iCRO business unit, to companies performing clinical trials of experimental therapeutics, including the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies in cancer.

About IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer: The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is an immersive scientific meeting where over 5,000 leading experts, researchers, and oncologists gather to showcase cutting-edge advancements in lung cancer research, treatment modalities, and personalized therapies, fostering collaboration towards a world free from the burden of lung cancer. For more information about 2024 WCLC, visit https://wclc2024.iaslc.org/

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median’s offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis™, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

1 The accuracy of a diagnostic test is determined by the balance between true positives and false positives. To calculate the ratio, medical professionals use what is referred to as the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) to generate a statistical plot, or curve; the area under the curve (AUC) scores the diagnostic accuracy and can be used to compare different screening methodologies. For reference, a diagnostic test with no discriminatory power (e.g. to discern cancerous from normal tissue) would have an AUC of 0.5 while a perfect test would have an AUC of 1.



2 https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2022/lung-cancer-screening-dramatically-increases-long-term-survival-rate

