Median Technologies to Present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, “Median” or “The Company”), a leading developer of eyonis™, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnostics, and a globally leading provider of AI-powered imaging analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today that it will participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 3-5 in Boston, MA.

Fredrik Brag, Median’s CEO and Founder, will present on the Company, latest developments and upcoming milestones on Tuesday, March 4 at 3:10 pm ET (9:10 pm CET).

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to register and listen to a live webcast of the presentation at this weblink. A webcast replay will be available on Median Technologies’ website Investors section shortly after the presentation.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and Software as a Medical Device, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis™, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

