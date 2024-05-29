Median Technologies to Participate in the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 31 – June 4, 2024, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/PME scheme eligible, “Median” or “The Company”) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from May 31 to June 4, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA. The Median team, with iCRO and eyonis™ representatives will be pleased to welcome the ASCO participants at booth #15142, South Building, Hall A, McCormick place, from June 1 to 3 (exhibition dates), from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Median Technologies’ abstract selected for online publication is available on the ASCO platform:

Abstract #e23010: Double reading performance and the impact of adjudication on progression-free survival estimations: Findings from a lung clinical trial



The FDA recommends Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) with double reads for imaging in clinical trials, but inter-reader variability raises concerns. Our study examined this variability in lung cancer clinical trials using RECIST. We analyzed 5 phase III trials with 7 readers forming 11 teams, covering 1,017 patients. The study focused on Discrepancy Rate (DR), bias, endorsement rate, and the impact of adjudication on Progression-Free Survival (PFS) estimates. Results showed significant bias among readers, affecting double readings but no correlation between bias and DR. Additionally, adjudication significantly affects PFS estimates. These outcomes highlight the need to improve monitoring in clinical trials.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world’s premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median’s offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

