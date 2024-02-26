Median Technologies to Participate and Speak at the 2024 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), February 28 – March 3, Vienna, Austria

Two presentations at the AI Theater Industry Sessions/AI Lightning Talks,

Scientific poster: “Developing a novel computer-aided diagnostic technique based on deep learning and CT images for early HCC diagnosis”,

Join the Median team at booth #AI-17, AI Exhibition, Expo X1, where we’ll unveil the latest developments for eyonis™ alongside our AI-powered clinical trial imaging services.

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible) announces today that the Company will be participating and speaking at the premier European radiology conference, the European Congress of Radiology (ECR), being held in Vienna, Austria, February 28 – March 3, 2024.

Presentation at the AI Theater Industry Sessions/AI Lightning Talks 2 (AI exhibition, Expo X1)



February 28 at 12:30 pm CET: “Eyonis™ LCS: Revealing Independent Verification Results & Advancements in Clinical Validation Studies”, presented by Anne Chibois, eyonis™ Clinical Science Director, Median Technologies, and Benoit Huet, eyonis™ AI and Data Science Director, Median Technologies.

Presentation at the AI Theater Industry Sessions/AI Lightning Talks 5 (AI exhibition, Expo X1)



February 29 at 12:50 pm CET: “eyonis™ AI tech-based CADe/CADx device suite: unveiling independent verification results in Lung Cancer Screening & preliminary Hepatocellular carcinoma diagnosis results”, presented by Pr. Philippe Grenier, Thoracic Radiologist and Head of the Artificial Intelligence project, Foch Hospital, Saint Cloud, France and Pr. Olivier Lucidarme, Head of Radiology Department, La Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, AP-HP, Sorbonne University, Paris, France.

Scientific poster



“Developing a novel computer-aided diagnostic technique based on deep learning and CT images for early HCC diagnosis”, O. Lucidarme, V. Paradis, C. Guettier, I. Brocheriou, J. Shen, S. Poullot , V. K. LE, V. Vilgrain , M. Lewin Zeitoun. Link available soon: EPOS™ website.

Median’s eyonis™ and iCRO/Imaging Lab teams will be available at booth #AI-17, AI Exhibition, Expo X1 for the duration of the industry exhibition (February 28 – March 2, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm CET).

The European Congress of Radiology (ECR) organized by the European Society of Radiology (ESR) is the premier European event in radiology and the second largest in the world. The congress conveys more than 20,000 with a split of more than 10,000 professional delegates (radiologists, technologists etc.), and ~8,000 industry participants (imaging modalities, PACS etc.). Radiology professionals from Europe and beyond attend to gather knowledge through educational courses, to see the latest innovations presented by technical exhibitors, and to discover groundbreaking research from scientific paper presentations. More about the ECR: https://www.myesr.org/congress/about-ecr

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments. Median’s offerings, including iCRO for central imaging solutions for oncology clinical trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. Since its inception, the French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, has been recognized as an “Innovative company” by BPI France and trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues



Head of Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications



+33 6 10 93 58 88



emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press – ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol



+33 6 64 18 99 59



median@alizerp.com

Investors – ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto



+33 6 21 10 49 24



ggasparetto@actifin.fr