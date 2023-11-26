Home Business Wire Median Technologies Announces Rebranding of iBiopsy®, Changes Name to eyonis™
  • The Company announces a new identity for its iBiopsy® AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), and business unit.
  • iBiopsy® becomes eyonis™.
  • eyonis™ brand visual identity is unveiled today at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, USA, Nov. 26-30.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:


Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) today unveils a new identity, including a new name, logo, tagline for its iBiopsy® AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD) and business unit, as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

Starting today, the Company has officially rebranded iBiopsy® to the new name of eyonis™. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in Median’s corporate trajectory and underscores the Company’s unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) to the radiology market. The new brand identity fully aligns with Median’s vision for the future, and the path the Company is charting.

Median’s new brand name eyonis™ brings “Eye” at the forefront, to create a connection to visual imaging then combined with “Onis” which takes it to power, and efficacy. This concept resonates with Median’s mission, and therefore, the new eyonis™ brand tagline is “Catching the Unseen”, that perfectly encapsulates Median’s commitment to harnessing the power of medical images combined with the strength of Artificial Intelligence to bring previously unseen insights to light with efficacy in order to enable better and earlier diagnosis of patients.

As a reflection of our commitment to bringing the best of AI/ML tech-based methodologies to software as medical devices to help fight cancers, we embark on a transformative journey from iBiopsy® to eyonis™, a new brand name with an etymology linked to vision, power, and efficacy. As we step into these new horizons, we carry with us the rich heritage and brand equity of iBiopsy®, and we stand poised to capitalize on our reputation with eyonis™ as a renewed vision, to build on the foundation of excellence that has defined us and will redefine benchmarks of success in the early diagnosis of cancers,” Thomas Bonnefont, COO and CCO of eyonis™ said.

eyonis™ brand visual identity is unveiled today at the opening of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, USA. Median’s teams will be at booth #4465, Level 3 South Hall (AI showcase) to present the latest development of eyonis™, Median’s AI/ML tech-based suite of Software as Medical Devices. eyonis™ will be the commercial name of Median’s SaMD portfolio in the US and Europe once the Company receives the 510K clearance from the FDA and the CE marking in Europe.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

