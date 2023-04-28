Mediacom’s Italia Commisso Weinand Enters Cable Hall of Fame

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications announced today that Executive Vice President of Programming and Human Resources, Italia Commisso Weinand, has been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Commisso Weinand formally joined the illustrious Cable Hall of Fame at the 26th annual ceremony held in New York City last night, alongside other distinguished honorees including Tom Adams, Doug Holloway, Julie Laulis, Wonya Lucas, and the HBO original series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In her 46 years in the cable industry, Commisso Weinand has been a true trailblazer. She began her career with Manhattan Cable (Time, Inc.) in New York City and later worked for Times Mirror Cable, TCI (CableNet), and Comcast Corporation before joining Mediacom in 1996.

Italia organized Mediacom’s early operations, human resources, marketing, and programming policies. Understanding Mediacom needed to attract and retain an employee workforce of dedicated and proficient individuals, she developed a family-oriented corporate culture that prioritized fairness, diversity, and career development.

“Italia has been the heartbeat of Mediacom’s sustained success for over 27 years,” said Mediacom Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Rocco B. Commisso. “Her induction into the Cable Hall of Fame is a testament to the lasting impact she has made within our company and the broader cable industry.”

A Cable TV Pioneer, Italia has been named among the “Most Powerful Women in Cable” by Cablefax Magazine for the past 12 consecutive years. In 2004, she was honored by Multichannel News as a Wonder Woman, and in 2014 was inducted into the “Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.” In 2018, she was honored with the “WICT Woman of the Year – Operator” Award. Italia serves on the board of The Cable Center, CTAM Educational Foundation, The Emma Bowen Foundation and is a director of Mediacom Communications Corporation. She joins her brother Rocco, who was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 2011.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

Contacts

Media Relations



Thomas Larsen



Senior Vice President,



Legal and Public Affairs



(845) 443-2754