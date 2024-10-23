Mediacom Raises over $37,000 For Breast Cancer Awareness & Research in Annual Fundraiser

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A team representing Mediacom Communications proudly participated in the annual Making Strides of Hudson Valley walk, raising over $37,000 for the American Cancer Society. The event was hosted at Mediacom’s corporate headquarters, where attendees walked along the nature trail surrounding the office campus.









Employees, their family members, and friends raised an initial $18,600, which the company then matched. With $37,200 donated, Team Mediacom ranked first among the 283 teams in Making Strides of Hudson Valley.

Tonya Addy, the Strategic Director of Executive Engagement at the American Cancer Society, and Katie Rudy-Tomczak, an Oncology Nurse Practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering, were the special guest speakers. Before the walk began, they shared their knowledge about breast cancer treatments and the latest research with the crowd of over 65 people.

“Team Mediacom is very pleased to be celebrating our tenth year as a leading participant in the Hudson Valley Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk,” said Catherine Commisso, Mediacom’s Group VP of Administration. “It is encouraging to see the phenomenal advancements being made in both the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. We proudly support the American Cancer Society in all their efforts.”

